Elevate to Heaven on Earth Workshop

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Express Success LLC announces Dr. Joy Pedersen to speak at Light Consciousness Expo Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Sarasota Event Center, 600 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida. "Elevate to Heaven on Earth" is a workshop based on the work she participated in with Archangel Michael that helped to open up Heaven on Earth on March 30, 2013.

Archangel Michael appeared before Pedersen in 2004 asking her to write his book, "Wisdom of the Guardian: Treasures by Archangel Michael to Change Your Life" and join him in a healing practice. Their work clearing darkness helped transition the world run by darkness to have a foothold in the light.

That holy week preceding the opening day delivered a new tree of life. That tree will be gifted energetically to all attendees. The properties give the recipient access to all that is. This process and others will be provided to help ascend the participants to experience the properties of Heaven on Earth which are the dynamics of more love, joy, peace, balance, freedom, and abundance.

"The world appears in an upheaval and I look forward to resting some fears as well as giving new tools to transcend the concerns," says Pedersen.

Tickets to the workshop can be purchased here: https://www.sherrylord.com/store/p31/Joy_Pedersen_-_Elevate_to_Heaven_on_Earth.html

And overall information on the event can be read here: https://www.sherrylord.com/light-consciousness-event.html.

Pedersen will be sharing an update on the behind-the-scenes status of the health of the planet from the spiritual perspective as she works directly for Source as a global healer.

Following the workshop, she will be doing a book signing of "Wisdom of the Guardian", which can be purchased at her booth over the course of the weekend.