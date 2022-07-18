From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Monday, July 18, 2022

Elections Online? -- Burnout -– Obituary: Irwin Zucker



Global Tech Expert Says It's Time to Move All American Elections Online



Michael J. Freeman -- World Renowned Inventor & Tech Genius







New York, NY—World renowned inventor and technological genius Michael J. Freeman says it is time to bring American elections into the 21st century with online voting for all.



"Sadly, tens of millions of Americans have little to no confidence in how American elections are run and most Americans think the election process is flawed and rigged against everyday people," says Freeman. "For the sake of our democracy we must restore faith into the election process, and it starts with an iron-clad online voting system."



Dr. Freeman believes the online system would eliminate any doubt and be as secure as your bank account. Before a person considers themselves to be a Democrat, Republican, or Independent, they are an American first. The solution is a bi-partisan approach, which, based on current politics, is a breath of fresh air.



View the full news release at: https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=273211



Media Contact: To arrange an interview with Dr. Michael J. Freeman please contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 248-705-2214.



Can You Trust Your Brain? – Three Decision Risks Your Mind Creates



Susan Battley, PsyD, PhD. Leadership Psychologist and Author







Understanding risk is at the core of management and board effectiveness. Every day decision makers consider options and make choices based on their expert judgment and analysis of probable success.



But there is one business risk that can lurk outside leaders' awareness. In fact, this risk comes from inside their own heads in the form of mental biases. And no one is immune.



It's true: you cannot always trust your brain. The reason lies in the way our brains use mental shortcuts to process information quickly.



As we become more inundated with information, the tendency to rely on these mental shortcuts increases.



Name: Susan Battley, PsyD, PhD



Group: Battley Performance Consulting, Inc.



Dateline: Stony Brook, NY United States



Direct Phone: 631-751-6282



info@battleyinc.com



See the News Release at: https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=273305



The Unstoppable Sales Machine How to Connect, Convert and Close New Customers By Shawn Casemore



Shawn Casemore - Accelerate Sales Growth







You're in big trouble if you rely on having "feet on the street" to generate new sales. Selling in today's economy has forever changed. Buyers today are more challenging to reach and offer less of their time to anyone in sales. It's time to rethink how we generate sales to create a sustainable model that produces consistent results.



This book addresses the shifts sales professionals, and their organizations need to make in introducing modern sales strategies. It provides insights and proven strategies for business owners, sales executives, leaders, and professionals -- anyone who desires to create a rapid and sustained increase in their sales without investing significant time or money.



In a comprehensive review of the author's work with global companies, Casemore introduces a model for "Unstoppable Selling" -- capturing the strategies and tactics of how top-performing companies have continued to sell more each year, all while increasing the predictability of their sales growth.



Press contact information:



Shawn Casemore, Principal



Casemore and Co Inc.



866-644-7697



shawn@shawncasemore.com



https://shawncasemore.com



Boss Burnout: Making Well-Being a Top Priority



Gayle Lantz - Leadership Expert







Almost 70% of C-suite executives say they are seriously considering quitting for their well-being.



This is based on a new report from Deloitte and market research firm, Workplace Intelligence.



The topic of workforce burnout continues to make headlines. Both workers and executives are affected, and they're placing a higher priority on well-being.



But there is a big gap in perception. Executives significantly overestimate how well employees are doing.



And C-suite executives are struggling with burnout more than employees realize.



Gayle Lantz shares her perspective on burnout, including why leaders and companies should pay attention to this issue.



This episode covers:



Statistics based on recent research by Deloitte and market research firm, Workplace Intelligence



Four kinds of well-being: Physical well-being, mental well-being, social well-being, financial



well-being The downside of blaming "work" as the issue



The importance of being transparent about mental health and well-being in a leadership role



The need for companies to create a culture of well-being



A call to action for purpose-driven leaders who want to beat burnout to make a positive impact



Name: Gayle Lantz



Group: WorkMatters, Inc.



Dateline: Birmingham, AL United States



Direct Phone: 205 879-8494



gayle@workmatters.com



See here Press Room at: https://www.expertclick.com/8088



Irwin Zucker Memorial Wednesday, July 20, 2022







The Book Publicists of Southern California remembers and celebrates



our leader, friend, mentor



Irwin Zucker.



Truly one of a kind,



Irwin was outstanding in being an ally to authors and others in the book community.



Starting with a video and select speakers, we will open the memorial up for memories and thoughts of up to 5 minutes each from as many of those gathered as possible.



Name: Bruce Braunstein



Group: Book Publicists of Southern California



Dateline: Los Angeles, CA United States



Direct: bruceb@bookpublicist



https://www.expertclick.com/ex/Book-Publicity



