Dresden Files Creator Jim Butcher to be Inducted into the Colorado Author’s Hall of Fame in September

July 15, 2025



For Immediate Release



Denver, CO, July 15, 2025 – The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame has announced the 13 new Inductees to this year's Hall of Fame Gala taking place on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at the Double Tree Hilton Denver Tech Center. Among them is Netflix's Dresden Files creator fantasy writer Jim Butcher. He is also the author of the Codex Alera series, and a new steampunk series called Cinder Spires in addition to over 30 other books.

Several have been made into TV movies. He has been nominated for The Hugo Award (science fiction's highest honor) three times as well as for the Locus Award for Best Fantasy Novel. He's a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author.

His Dresden Files series is beloved among countless readers, and the TV series by the same name only increased the audience.

According to Butcher, "My resume includes a laundry list of skills which were useful a couple of centuries ago, and I play guitar quite badly, buy my gaming skills are outstanding." Butcher actively participates in live action, role-playing games and community games with his fans and other gamers.

He and 12 others will be inducted into the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame on September 6. Tickets are open to the public to purchase tickets to attend the gala at ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org.

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The 2025 Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 6th at the DoubleTree Hilton Denver Tech Center. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, inductees, donations, events, and board members is available at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the next Induction 2027 celebration.

