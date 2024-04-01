‘Dream Me Home’ Wins Top Award from the ‘eBookFairs Book Awards’ for Outstanding Fiction

A Story of Betrayal, Infidelity and Love a Chilling Mystery by Psychotherapist Laurie Elizabeth Murphy

Listen to her Exclusive Interview with Radio Talk Show Host 'Dr. Pat'

Stuart, FL—The 'eBookFairs Book Awards' have bestowed a top award for outstanding fiction in the Romantic Suspense/Thriller category to Registered Nurse and psychotherapist Laurie Elizabeth Murphy for her book Dream Me Home. Murphy draws from her own experience working in the field to create a uniquely intellectual and entertaining mystery in her new book, Dream Me Home.

It follows Peggy Prescott, a woman who, on the outside, seems to live the perfect life. However, when Peggy is found dead, suspicions turn to those closest to her as her secrets are revealed. After a home robbery, Peggy is left a shell of her former self. As her marriage falls apart and her paranoia of those around her increases, she finds herself escaping to the world of her dreams, and it may be closer to reality than she thinks. This is a tale of love and tragedy, with twists and turns at every page.

"Murphy has composed a complex, highly original mystery related through the eyes andmind of one Peggy Prescott who delivers clues to her own murder, beginning from her entrance into this novel in a hearse!" —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

"Dream Me Home is about characters that are real, and face real dilemmas, they make irrational decisions even with the best intentions, and cannot always control the outcomes of the most well-planned lives," Laurie says. Peggy herself, her husband, her therapist, and every other character is unforgettable and realistic. Readers will love them, hate them, and will never know who they can trust, the perfect concoction for a great mystery!

"Now and then along comes a mystery novel that dazzles, not only as a captivating probe following the clues of a crime, but also as a sensitive examination of marriage and love. Dream Me Home is that unique success!" —Flying Books Reviews

Laurie's passion and expertise shine throughout Dream Me Home. Her insights on psychology, relationships, and individuals make this a truly unique read. Anyone who likes a good murder mystery will love this book!

"Keep an eye on Laurie Elizabeth Murphy, she has crafted a romantic thriller like no other… no doubt incorporating her many years as a psychotherapist into this spellbinding novel." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press

Listen to an exclusive interview with Murphy and Dr. Pat on her popular show here:



Expert Click Radio · Laurie Elizabeth Murphy, Author of 'Dream Me Home,' Featured on Dr. Pat Radio Show

Dream Me Home, ISBN 979-8350903904, $14.98 Paperback, $9.49 Kindle, 302 Pages, BookBaby, 2023. Available on Amazon or the author's website: https://www.lauriemurphy.net/

About Laurie Elizabeth Murphy:

Laurie is a full-time author of both non-fiction and fiction books. She previously worked as a Registered Nurse and Psychotherapist with degrees from the Mount Sinai Hospital School of Nursing and St. Joseph's College. Growing up, she was a ballet student at the MET in New York City and The Juilliard School of Music and Dance. She currently resides in Florida, and she has four children and six grandchildren.

She has published many nonfiction books, co-authoring with her late husband to write In the Best Interest of the Child: A Manual for Divorcing Parents, Eight Strategies for Successful Step-Parenting, and You Don't Know Anything: A Manual for Parenting Teenagers. She has also written and self-published Satori, Wherever the Wind Blows Me, and Cellophane Memories. Additionally, she writes a bi-monthly column for My Living, a local magazine. Her most recent work, Dream Me Home, is her debut fiction novel, a psychological thriller drawing from her own career as a therapist. She is currently writing a sequel to Dream Me Home.

Media Contact: For a review copy of Dream Me Home or to arrange an interview with Laurie Elizabeth Murphy, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist