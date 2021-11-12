Dr. Joy Pedersen to Present at Spirit Fest Sarasota

Express Success announces Dr. Joy Pedersen will be speaking at Spirit Fest Sarasota on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST. Dr. Joy, a Licensed Spiritual Healer, and Coach, Doctor of Divinity, and #1 Best-selling Author, will share her expertise on "Speaking with Spirit". A channel of God, angels, and ascended masters, Pedersen has been asked by God to help others be able to receive direct divine guidance.

"It was my goal to hear from God directly and I have benefited from his guidance for many years. Receiving that direction has saved me time and money and has helped keep me on purpose. I'm excited to help others experience those wonderful benefits." said Pedersen

Spirit Fest is running from Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14, 2021.

This Metaphysical and Holistic Fair will be held 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM Friday; 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Saturday and Sunday. There will be over 40 booths with vendors, practitioners, intuitive readers, artists, and demonstrations. A special festival will be held Friday evening. See the website, SancturaryFL.com for more details and discounted admission.

The entrance fee is $12. Children 12 and under are free. The event will be held at the Sarasota Event Center at 600 North Beneva Road in Sarasota.