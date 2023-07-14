Dr. Joy Pedersen to Host a Breakout Session at the Author Expo to Hear from Archangel Michael

Friday, July 14, 2023
The acclaimed spiritual healer and international best-selling author, Dr. Joy Pedersen, is set to engage attendees at the upcoming Author Expo with her enlightening breakout session. The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 PM on July 20, 2023, at Unity of Sarasota, located at 3023 Proctor Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Dr. Joy Pedersen is a distinguished channel and writer known for her transformational work and her first book, "Wisdom of the Guardian: Treasures from Archangel Michael To Change Your Life." Drawing on her deep spiritual knowledge and experiences, Dr. Pedersen's work has touched the lives of countless global clients and readers, providing them with profound insights and guidance.
During her breakout session, Dr. Pedersen will offer attendees a unique opportunity to delve deeper into spirituality and divine wisdom. She will deliver a live channeled message from Archangel Michael.
In addition to the private session, Dr. Joy Pedersen will have her books available for purchase and signing. This is a remarkable chance for readers and spiritual seekers to acquire a personally autographed copy of "Wisdom of the Guardian" and gain further insights from the author herself.
The Author Expo is a must-attend event for book lovers, and those seeking personal growth and spiritual enlightenment. It brings authors and industry professionals together, providing a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and inspiration.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Joy Pedersen as one of our esteemed speakers at the Author Expo," said one of the organizers. "Her remarkable book has touched many lives, and we are excited to witness the live channeled message from Archangel Michael during her breakout session. This is a unique opportunity for attendees to gain profound insights and wisdom."
Registration for the Author Expo is now open, and tickets can be purchased through the event website at https://2bediscovered.com/july-event.
Express Success was founded in 1981 in Los Angeles by Joy Pedersen to help people succeed quicker and easier. After teaching the Law of Attraction, Pedersen realized that everyone had excellent results in some areas and limited results in others. She recognized internal blocks negatively affecting the area of life where people were experiencing diminished results. The search for a solution lead to the discovery of spiritual healing. Pedersen then became a non-denominational ordained minister, a Doctor of Divinity, a Licensed Spiritual Healer, a Certified Spiritual Health Coach, and a Certified Law of Attraction Practitioner. She now works with an international clientele. Her private clients are often business owners addressing their personal lives and business challenges helping both achieve even greater success with ease. Express Success LLC has since relocated to Sarasota, Florida. For more information on Dr. Joy Pedersen, an international best-selling author, visit JoyPedersen.com.