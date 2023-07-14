Dr. Joy Pedersen to Host a Breakout Session at the Author Expo to Hear from Archangel Michael

Friday, July 14, 2023

The acclaimed spiritual healer and international best-selling author, Dr. Joy Pedersen, is set to engage attendees at the upcoming Author Expo with her enlightening breakout session. The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 PM on July 20, 2023, at Unity of Sarasota, located at 3023 Proctor Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231.

Dr. Joy Pedersen is a distinguished channel and writer known for her transformational work and her first book, "Wisdom of the Guardian: Treasures from Archangel Michael To Change Your Life." Drawing on her deep spiritual knowledge and experiences, Dr. Pedersen's work has touched the lives of countless global clients and readers, providing them with profound insights and guidance.

During her breakout session, Dr. Pedersen will offer attendees a unique opportunity to delve deeper into spirituality and divine wisdom. She will deliver a live channeled message from Archangel Michael.

In addition to the private session, Dr. Joy Pedersen will have her books available for purchase and signing. This is a remarkable chance for readers and spiritual seekers to acquire a personally autographed copy of "Wisdom of the Guardian" and gain further insights from the author herself.

The Author Expo is a must-attend event for book lovers, and those seeking personal growth and spiritual enlightenment. It brings authors and industry professionals together, providing a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and inspiration.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Joy Pedersen as one of our esteemed speakers at the Author Expo," said one of the organizers. "Her remarkable book has touched many lives, and we are excited to witness the live channeled message from Archangel Michael during her breakout session. This is a unique opportunity for attendees to gain profound insights and wisdom."

Registration for the Author Expo is now open, and tickets can be purchased through the event website at https://2bediscovered.com/july-event.