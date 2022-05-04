Dr. Joy Pedersen to Appear at Suncoast Local Author Bookfair

Dr. Joy Pedersen, Licensed Spiritual Healer and Coach, and best-selling author, will be present at Bookstore 1 Sarasota on May 19 for Suncoast Local Author Fair 2022 from 2 to 3 PM EST. People can special order "Wisdom of the Guardian: Treasures from Archangel Michael to Change Your Life" from the bookstore in advance to be signed by the author that day. Or, the book can be ordered on May 19. Bookstore 1 Sarasota is located at 117 S. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, Florida.

Archangel Michael's recommendations guide you in making significant differences in your life, the lives of others, and the life of the planet. It will help those who truly want change, the right job, abundance, loving relationships, and peace on earth.

More information about the event and the other authors in attendance at the Fair can be found on Eventbrite.