Dr. Joy Pedersen to Appear at Suncoast Local Author Bookfair

Express Success was founded in 1981 in Los Angeles by Joy Pedersen to help people succeed quicker and easier. After teaching the Law of Attraction, Pedersen realized that everyone had excellent results in some areas and limited results in others. She recognized internal blocks negatively affecting the area of life where people were experiencing diminished results. The search for a solution lead to the discovery of spiritual healing. Pedersen then became a non-denominational ordained minister, a Doctor of Divinity, Licensed Spiritual Healer, Certified Spiritual Health Coach and Certified Law of Attraction Practitioner. She now works with an international clientele. Her private clients are often business owners addressing their personal lives as well as their business challenges helping both achieve even greater success with more ease. Express Success LLC has since relocated to Sarasota, Florida. For more information on Dr. Joy Pedersen, an international best-selling author, visit JoyPedersen.com.