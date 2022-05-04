Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Dr. Joy Pedersen to Appear at Suncoast Local Author Bookfair
Text Graphics
Dr. Joy Pedersen to Appear at Suncoast Local Author Bookfair
From:
Dr. Joy S. Pedersen Dr. Joy S. Pedersen
Sarasota, FL
Wednesday, May 4, 2022


Wisdom of the Guardian
 

Dr. Joy Pedersen, Licensed Spiritual Healer and Coach, and best-selling author, will be present at Bookstore 1 Sarasota on May 19 for Suncoast Local Author Fair 2022 from 2 to 3 PM EST. People can special order "Wisdom of the Guardian: Treasures from Archangel Michael to Change Your Life" from the bookstore in advance to be signed by the author that day. Or, the book can be ordered on May 19. Bookstore 1 Sarasota is located at 117 S. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, Florida.

Archangel Michael's recommendations guide you in making significant differences in your life, the lives of others, and the life of the planet. It will help those who truly want change, the right job, abundance, loving relationships, and peace on earth.

More information about the event and the other authors in attendance at the Fair can be found on Eventbrite.

Express Success was founded in 1981 in Los Angeles by Joy Pedersen to help people succeed quicker and easier. After teaching the Law of Attraction, Pedersen realized that everyone had excellent results in some areas and limited results in others. She recognized internal blocks negatively affecting the area of life where people were experiencing diminished results. The search for a solution lead to the discovery of spiritual healing. Pedersen then became a non-denominational ordained minister, a Doctor of Divinity, Licensed Spiritual Healer, Certified Spiritual Health Coach and Certified Law of Attraction Practitioner. She now works with an international clientele. Her private clients are often business owners addressing their personal lives as well as their business challenges helping both achieve even greater success with more ease. Express Success LLC has since relocated to Sarasota, Florida. For more information on Dr. Joy Pedersen, an international best-selling author, visit JoyPedersen.com
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Dr. Joy S. Pedersen
Title: Spiritual Healer and Coach
Group: Express Success LLC
Dateline: Sarasota, FL United States
Direct Phone: 941-220-6245
Cell Phone: 973-723-4686
Jump To Dr. Joy S. Pedersen Jump To Dr. Joy S. Pedersen
Contact Click to Contact