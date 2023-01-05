Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Doctors' group urges New York officials to address 'physician burnout'
Text Movie Graphics
Doctors' group urges New York officials to address 'physician burnout'
From:
Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach
Eugene, OR
Thursday, January 5, 2023


Who cares for the care givers
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

https://vimeo.com/732175641 New York officials are being urged by a top doctors' organization to address burnout among physicians amid broader health care shortages across the state. The push from the Medical Society of the State of New York comes as hospitals and health care networks have been strained by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the additional challenges this winter of a rise in flu and RSV cases around the state. Remainder of the article https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/central-ny/ny-state-of-politics/2023/01/03/doctors--group-urges-new-york-officials-to-address-burnout

#suicideprevention #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #depression #anxiety #mentalhealthmatters #suicide #suicideawarness 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Frank King
Group: Your TED Talk Coach
Dateline: Springfield, OR United States
Direct Phone: 858.405.5653
Main Phone: 8584055653
Cell Phone: 8584055653
Jump To Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach Jump To Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach
Contact Click to Contact