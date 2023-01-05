Doctors' group urges New York officials to address 'physician burnout'

https://vimeo.com/732175641 New York officials are being urged by a top doctors' organization to address burnout among physicians amid broader health care shortages across the state. The push from the Medical Society of the State of New York comes as hospitals and health care networks have been strained by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the additional challenges this winter of a rise in flu and RSV cases around the state. Remainder of the article https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/central-ny/ny-state-of-politics/2023/01/03/doctors--group-urges-new-york-officials-to-address-burnout

