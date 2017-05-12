https://vimeo.com/732175641

Doctor suicide: Wife lifts the veil of secrecy on depression, message goes viral

By Joanne FinneganMay 12, 2017 11:49am

When her husband, an Australian doctor, took his own life in his office, Susan Bryant wrote an email to his colleagues and friends saying she didn't want the cause of his death to be a secret.

She urged people to talk more openly about depression and the factors that can lead to suicide. She never imagined her email, which her son posted online, would go viral, and be viewed and shared thousands of times, according to The Courier Mail.

But Bryant's message clearly hit a nerve at a time when physician suicide has been called the silent epidemic, with an estimated 400 physicians in the U.S. dying by suicide each year.