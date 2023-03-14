Do Your Qualify as a Speaker for The International Platform Association?

From: International Platform Association Georgetown , DC Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Professional Experience: The speaker should have experience as a professional speaker and should have delivered several speeches in the past. Expertise: The speaker should be an expert in their field and should have the necessary qualifications to speak on the topic they are proposing. Presentation Skills: The speaker should be an excellent communicator, able to engage the audience, and deliver the message in an interesting and dynamic way. Marketability: The speaker should have a unique perspective, a compelling story or message, and be able to appeal to a wide audience. References: The speaker should be able to provide references from past speaking engagements and should have positive reviews from clients and attendees. Availability: The speaker should be available to travel and speak at events and should have a flexible schedule to accommodate event dates and times. Professionalism: The speaker should be professional in their approach to speaking and should have a positive reputation in the industry. Diversity: The speakers bureau should strive to represent a diverse group of speakers, including women, people of color, and individuals from different backgrounds and experiences. Adaptability: The speaker should be able to adapt their message and presentation style to different audiences and event types. Knowledge of Technology: In today's world, it's essential for speakers to have knowledge of technology and be able to present using different mediums, such as video conferencing or virtual events.

