Do Your Qualify as a Speaker for The International Platform Association?
From:
International Platform Association International Platform Association
Georgetown, DC
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

 

  1. Professional Experience: The speaker should have experience as a professional speaker and should have delivered several speeches in the past.

  2. Expertise: The speaker should be an expert in their field and should have the necessary qualifications to speak on the topic they are proposing.

  3. Presentation Skills: The speaker should be an excellent communicator, able to engage the audience, and deliver the message in an interesting and dynamic way.

  4. Marketability: The speaker should have a unique perspective, a compelling story or message, and be able to appeal to a wide audience.

  5. References: The speaker should be able to provide references from past speaking engagements and should have positive reviews from clients and attendees.

  6. Availability: The speaker should be available to travel and speak at events and should have a flexible schedule to accommodate event dates and times.

  7. Professionalism: The speaker should be professional in their approach to speaking and should have a positive reputation in the industry.

  8. Diversity: The speakers bureau should strive to represent a diverse group of speakers, including women, people of color, and individuals from different backgrounds and experiences.

  9. Adaptability: The speaker should be able to adapt their message and presentation style to different audiences and event types.

  10. Knowledge of Technology: In today's world, it's essential for speakers to have knowledge of technology and be able to present using different mediums, such as video conferencing or virtual events.
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Direct Phone: 202-333-5000
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
Cell Phone: 202-333-5000
