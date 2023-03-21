Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Do You Qualify for ExpertClick? Here's info on earning with the creator fund and discounts.

At ExpertClick, we are dedicated to creating a platform that showcases the expertise and insights of experts, authorities, and spokespersons from various backgrounds and organizations. The news media relies on our review and screening of those listed. The New York Times called us: "Dial-an-Expert," the Associated Press wrote: "An Encyclopedia of Sources," and USAToday called us a "Hot Site!" To ensure we maintain our reputation and to maintain a high standard of quality and relevance, we have established a set of guidelines for those who wish to be included in our directory. To qualify for a profile on ExpertClick, individuals and organizations, including associations, businesses, non-profit, and public interest groups, must demonstrate their expertise in their respective fields and meet the criteria outlined below:

• Possess a proven track record of professional experience and accomplishments in their domain.



• Be a recognized authority, spokesperson, or thought leader within their industry or area of expertise.



• Exhibit a commitment to ethical conduct and maintain good standing in their profession.



• Provide valuable and unique insights, knowledge, or perspectives that can benefit our audience.



• Be available for media inquiries, speaking engagements, or consultations, as appropriate.



• Display a willingness to share knowledge and engage in conversations with others on the platform.



• Have a clear and concise message, purpose, or mission that aligns with ExpertClick's values.



• Offer a range of services, products, or solutions that cater to the needs of our audience.



• Showcase a strong online presence, such as a website or social media, that demonstrates expertise and credibility.



• Commit to keeping their ExpertClick profile accurate, up-to-date, and relevant to their area of expertise.

Special Categories and Discounts:

I. Association Partnerships: We provide discounts to members of associations that partner with us. These members can enjoy discounted rates, while the association can benefit from a highly discounted profile and earn payouts from the creator fund. One example is the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), which lists ExpertClick as a member benefit on their website, as shown here: https://www.imcusa.org/affiliate-directory IMC members can create accounts for their consulting practices at 15% off the rate card that starts at $595 and register to earn with the creator fund too. Partner associations like the IMC get free membership and earnings via the creator fund.

II. Public Interest Groups: Special rates and creator status are offered to public interest groups that meet specific qualifications. Their news releases and blog posts can be featured on The News Council website (www.NewsCouncil.org). We may request to see your IRS 990 to qualify.

III. Influencers: Free membership and creator status are available to qualified influencers who join ExpertClick. To participate, influencers must meet the following criteria:

i. Be an influencer who has already monetized TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram.



ii. Be a bona fide professional expert with a personal website, not just a social media presence.



iii. Provide a LinkedIn profile with at least 100 connections as part of the confirmation process. We can work with PR firms but will need to confirm the influencer directly.



iv. Align with ExpertClick's mission to improve people's lives, be relevant and impactful, exhibit a collaborative spirit and strong leadership, uphold ethical practices, possess significant media presence, promote diversity, and demonstrate measurable outcomes to qualify for partnership with the platform.

Earn with the creator fund's affiliate program:

We also offer a robust affiliate program where affiliates can offer discounts and get payouts from the creator fund for their referrals. These referral bonuses from the creator fund are perpetual and continue to pay out as long as the preferred member renews. We've paid out tens of thousands of dollars from the creator fund to affiliates. To see member levels or join today, please visit the main join page at www.ExpertClick.com/join. If you are a bona fide influencer and want to be part of ExpertTOK, please register at www.ExpertTOK.com.

To apply for discounts and/or creator status, potential members should reach out to Mitchell P. Davis, the founder and editor, at Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com or call him at (202) 333-5000, which rings on his desk.