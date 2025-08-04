Monday, August 4, 2025

Do You Qualify for ExpertClick?

Get Your ExpertKlout Score!

Washington, D.C. — August 3, 2025 — ExpertClick, publisher of the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons, announces a new application process and scoring system called ExpertKlout. This initiative empowers experts to self-assess and validate their professional credibility and media readiness.

The ExpertKlout Score is a first-of-its-kind evaluation tool designed by ExpertClick's founder Mitchell P. Davis to help journalists, producers, and the public discover trustworthy, qualified voices across a variety of disciplines. Prospective members will complete a professional screening form inspired by ExpertKlout.com.

The process begins by answering questions such as:

What is your area of expertise?

What makes you stand out?

How do you want to be known: Doctor of Innovation? Keeper of the Secret to Success? The Father of the XYZ Movement?

Depending on your responses and qualifications, you may be invited to join as one of several membership levels:

Professional Members (paid with full access and visibility)

(paid with full access and visibility) Creators (paid based on traffic & media utility)

(paid based on traffic & media utility) Free Guest Members who can send news releases on paid basis

Discounted Advanced Members ---Based on your score we offer discounts and advantage placement.

Sponsors who get top ranking and banner ads.

Or not accepted if qualifications fall short.

Yes, we do turn people down when they don't meet our benchmarks or if their participation could compromise the integrity of the platform.

Who We Include

Verified Experts across categories such as:

Creators with income proof from platforms like Substack, Patreon, YouTube, etc.

Expert Witnesses with courtroom experience

Spokespersons for corporations or associations

Authors with books listed on Amazon

Celebrities with IMDB pages

Professional & emerging speakers

Journalists who belong to accredited associations – see our list at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1L5HZa9feMebfFKPxmFLH10SDnqCFVj3ni3rlfn3G3xw/edit?gid=0#gid=0

Consultants and professionals verified through public profiles or directories

Evaluation Guidelines

Experts should meet these criteria:

Mission Alignment: Be a do-gooder whose message uplifts and informs

Be a do-gooder whose message uplifts and informs Relevance: Address current, socially relevant issues

Address current, socially relevant issues Impact: Show real-world contributions

Show real-world contributions Collaboration: Be open to media interaction

Be open to media interaction Leadership: Demonstrate vision and authority

Demonstrate vision and authority Ethics: No shady business

No shady business Budget Support: Willing to back media campaigns

Willing to back media campaigns Media Exposure: Have past press or appearances

Have past press or appearances Diversity: Celebrate and contribute to inclusion

Celebrate and contribute to inclusion Proven Outcomes: Share results of past work

ExpertKlout Score Questionnaire (Preview)

Section 1: Media Presence



2–3 points each)

TV, radio, or podcast appearances

Authored/co-authored book

Regular columnist/blogger

Verified social media profiles

YouTube or video content in last 12 months

Section 2: Online Authority

Website or blog with expert content

Listed in expert directories (ExpertClick, SEAK, etc.)

1,000+ social followers (3 points)

Appears in Google results –including Google Voice.

Active in online forums or LinkedIn groups

Section 3: Credentials & Experience

Professional licenses or certifications – like the National Speakers Association CSP or the Institute of Management Consultants CMC.

5+ years' experience (3 points)

Conference/webinar speaker – Including TEDx speakers who can share their videos.

Offers consulting or coaching

Public testimonials or case studies

Supported Platforms Where Creators Are Paid – Yes we will ask for screenshots showing what you make.

Newsletters & Subscriptions

Substack, Patreon, Ghost, Beehiiv

Video & Streaming

YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Rumble, Vimeo OTT

Direct-to-Fan

Cameo, Fanhouse, OnlyFans, Buy Me a Coffee, Ko-fi

Podcasts

Spotify + Anchor, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

Photo & Design

Etsy, Gumroad, Redbubble, Spring (Teespring)

Education