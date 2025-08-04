Monday, August 4, 2025
Do You Qualify for ExpertClick?
Get Your ExpertKlout Score!
Washington, D.C. — August 3, 2025 — ExpertClick, publisher of the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons, announces a new application process and scoring system called ExpertKlout. This initiative empowers experts to self-assess and validate their professional credibility and media readiness.
The ExpertKlout Score is a first-of-its-kind evaluation tool designed by ExpertClick's founder Mitchell P. Davis to help journalists, producers, and the public discover trustworthy, qualified voices across a variety of disciplines. Prospective members will complete a professional screening form inspired by ExpertKlout.com.
The process begins by answering questions such as:
- What is your area of expertise?
- What makes you stand out?
- How do you want to be known: Doctor of Innovation? Keeper of the Secret to Success? The Father of the XYZ Movement?
Depending on your responses and qualifications, you may be invited to join as one of several membership levels:
- Professional Members (paid with full access and visibility)
- Creators (paid based on traffic & media utility)
- Free Guest Members who can send news releases on paid basis
- Discounted Advanced Members ---Based on your score we offer discounts and advantage placement.
- Sponsors who get top ranking and banner ads.
- Or not accepted if qualifications fall short.
Yes, we do turn people down when they don't meet our benchmarks or if their participation could compromise the integrity of the platform.
Who We Include
Verified Experts across categories such as:
- Creators with income proof from platforms like Substack, Patreon, YouTube, etc.
- Expert Witnesses with courtroom experience
- Spokespersons for corporations or associations
- Authors with books listed on Amazon
- Celebrities with IMDB pages
- Professional & emerging speakers
- Journalists who belong to accredited associations – see our list at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1L5HZa9feMebfFKPxmFLH10SDnqCFVj3ni3rlfn3G3xw/edit?gid=0#gid=0
- Consultants and professionals verified through public profiles or directories
Evaluation Guidelines
Experts should meet these criteria:
- Mission Alignment: Be a do-gooder whose message uplifts and informs
- Relevance: Address current, socially relevant issues
- Impact: Show real-world contributions
- Collaboration: Be open to media interaction
- Leadership: Demonstrate vision and authority
- Ethics: No shady business
- Budget Support: Willing to back media campaigns
- Media Exposure: Have past press or appearances
- Diversity: Celebrate and contribute to inclusion
- Proven Outcomes: Share results of past work
ExpertKlout Score Questionnaire (Preview)
Section 1: Media Presence
2–3 points each)
- TV, radio, or podcast appearances
- Authored/co-authored book
- Regular columnist/blogger
- Verified social media profiles
- YouTube or video content in last 12 months
Section 2: Online Authority
- Website or blog with expert content
- Listed in expert directories (ExpertClick, SEAK, etc.)
- 1,000+ social followers (3 points)
- Appears in Google results –including Google Voice.
- Active in online forums or LinkedIn groups
Section 3: Credentials & Experience
- Professional licenses or certifications – like the National Speakers Association CSP or the Institute of Management Consultants CMC.
- 5+ years' experience (3 points)
- Conference/webinar speaker – Including TEDx speakers who can share their videos.
- Offers consulting or coaching
- Public testimonials or case studies
Supported Platforms Where Creators Are Paid – Yes we will ask for screenshots showing what you make.
Newsletters & Subscriptions
- Substack, Patreon, Ghost, Beehiiv
Video & Streaming
- YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Rumble, Vimeo OTT
Direct-to-Fan
- Cameo, Fanhouse, OnlyFans, Buy Me a Coffee, Ko-fi
Podcasts
- Spotify + Anchor, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions
Photo & Design
- Etsy, Gumroad, Redbubble, Spring (Teespring)
Education
- Teachable, Thinkific, Kajabi