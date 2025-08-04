Monday, August 4, 2025

Do You Qualify for ExpertClick? Get Your ExpertKlout Score and Elevate Your Reputation

[ Washington, DC ] – Are you an expert who's respected within specific circles and eager to expand your influence? Whether you're looking to grow your presence within your current field or venture into new territory, ExpertKlout Score offers an innovative way to measure and elevate your expertise. This new service, launched by Mitchell P. Davis, publisher of the highly successful Yearbook of Experts, Authorities, and Spokespersons, is designed to assess your standing as an authority in your field and guide you to the next step in your professional journey.

"Communications have evolved, and it's more important than ever for people to be able to find you and your expertise quickly. That's where ExpertKlout Score comes in," said Davis. "We want to help established experts and emerging voices get the recognition they deserve, and we've created a platform to do just that."

What is ExpertKlout Score?



The ExpertKlout Score is a personalized evaluation that assesses your level of influence, knowledge, and visibility within your domain. Soon to launch as a full survey, users can get a preview of the process by visiting www.ExpertKlout.com.

When you take the ExpertKlout Score survey, you'll answer questions that help define your area of expertise and what sets you apart from others. The survey will also ask about your goals – for instance, would you like to be known as the "Mother/Father of [a specific movement]" or the "Genius behind [a breakthrough]?" Based on your responses, you'll receive an Expert Score that can open doors to new opportunities.

Membership Options & Benefits



Depending on your qualifications and status, membership to the Expert Score program can range from free guest memberships to paid professional levels. The levels include:

Creators – Paid members, earning based on traffic and verified income.

– Paid members, earning based on traffic and verified income. Expert Witnesses, Spokespersons, Authors, Celebrities, Professional Speakers, Consultants – Free membership options for those who meet the appropriate criteria.

– Free membership options for those who meet the appropriate criteria. Newsmakers & Advertisers – Paid memberships with opportunities to rank higher, send press releases, and gain media exposure.

"Not everyone will be invited to join," Davis emphasized. "We have strict benchmarks in place to ensure that we only include individuals who are truly experts in their fields and can positively contribute to our community."

Why Journalists Should Care



For journalists seeking fresh, credible, and compelling stories, Expert Score offers a rich resource of individuals who are leaders, creators, and thought-leaders in their fields. Each expert is verified and carefully vetted to ensure that they meet the following criteria:

Mission – Must align with our goals of spreading knowledge and improving society.

– Must align with our goals of spreading knowledge and improving society. Relevance – Must address current and pressing social issues.

– Must address current and pressing social issues. Impact – Must demonstrate measurable outcomes of their initiatives.

– Must demonstrate measurable outcomes of their initiatives. Collaborative Spirit – Must be open to working with others to amplify their message.

– Must be open to working with others to amplify their message. Leadership & Ethical Practices – Must be proven leaders and role models in their industries.

How to Get Started



If you think you qualify, it's easy to get started. Soon you be able to visit www.ExpertKlout.com to fill out the questionnaire and find out if you meet the criteria for membership. You'll also receive an ExpertKlout Score that you can proudly share with your peers.

To streamline the sign-up process, consider the following tips for a quicker acceptance:

Use a website address and email that match for consistency.

Connect with us on LinkedIn to help verify your profile.

to help verify your profile. If you're represented by a PR firm, ensure they are listed in the O'Dwyer PR Firm Directory.

ExpertClick.com is the trusted platform for connecting journalists with leading experts, authorities, and spokespersons across various industries. Founded by Mitchell P. Davis, ExpertClick provides a reliable way for the media to find and work with subject-matter experts and thought leaders. Through its services, ExpertClick helps experts expand their influence and visibility in an increasingly digital world.

