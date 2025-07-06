Speaker
Dissenting from Death: Preventing Lawyer Suicide
From:
Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Springfield, OR
Sunday, July 6, 2025


Suicide and The Practice of Law
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

https://youtu.be/IeMg6OFYfU0

Summary Alarming statistics reveal lawyers in the United States rank 5th in occupational suicide rates, facing a 3.6 times higher risk of depression than nonlawyers.

Organizations like the Dave Nee Foundation and state bars provide resources and hotlines for lawyers dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts. The study suggests that law school practices, like the Socratic method, may contribute to high stress levels among law students, emphasizing the need for reforms and mental health education in legal education.

Read More: https://www.americanbar.org/groups/senior_lawyers/resources/voice-of-experience/2010-2022/dissenting-death-preventing-lawyer-suicide/

#suicideprevention 

  • #MentalHealthMatters

  • #EndTheStigma

  • #YouAreNotAlone

  • #GatekeeperTraining

  • #TalkAboutIt

  • #BreakTheSilence

  • #attorneysuicide

  • #attorneys

 
