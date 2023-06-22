Discover the Humor of the Headlines: Topical Jokes Make a Splash!

In a world filled with breaking news and trending stories, humor has always been a valuable tool to find solace amidst chaos - and it's FUN. Topical jokes, rooted in current news stories, have emerged as a go-to source of laughter for many. With their seamless integration of headlines into punchlines, these jokes offer familiarity, relevance, and a quick burst of amusement that can be enjoyed in seconds.

When it comes to crafting topical jokes, the setup line practically writes itself, thanks to the power of the headline. Leveraging the already well-known news story, these jokes effortlessly establish a connection with the audience. The familiarity factor alone is often enough to trigger laughter, as individuals recall the context surrounding the headline.

However, not all news stories are created equal in the realm of humor. While politics and sad tales such as the recent lost submersible are usually NOT suitable for humor in business, there is no shortage of amusing material in the world of entertainment. Celebrities, with their larger-than-life personas, offer a treasure trove of comedic potential.

"I love writing these jokes from the headlines because there are so many whacky things happening in the news! Just leave the political jokes to the Late Night comedians." cautions McInnis.

To showcase the undeniable wit found in topical humor, here's a quick 43 second clip in which McInnis showcases topical jokes from this week about Amazon Prime Day, Taylor Swift concerts, and The Price is Right. https://youtube.com/shorts/1AqAaNTuzH0?feature=share

So, the next time you're in need of a quick laugh, remember to open a newspaper . . . orkay, an app, and start laughing. Embrace the power of topical jokes and revel in the joy of finding humor in the everyday news cycle!

About Jan

Jan McInnis is a keynote speaker, comedian, comedy writer and master of ceremonies. She has written for Jau Leno's Tonight Show monologue as well as many other people, places and groups – radio, TV, syndicated cartoon strips, guests on the Jerry Springer show (her parents are proud). For 20+ years she's traveled the country as a keynote speaker and comedian sharing her unique and practical tips on how to use humor in business (yes it's a business skill!). She's been featured in the Huffington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post for her clean humor, and she's the author of 2 books: Finding the Funny Fast – How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers and Crowds," and "Convention Comedian: Stories and Wisdom From Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs."