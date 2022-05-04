Diplomacy and Fashion Launches New Food, Film and Fashion Initiative

The Sold-Out Kickoff Included a Special Tribute to Former



Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright

Ven at Embassy Row celebrated Indira Gumarova, founder of Diplomacy & Fashion and Fashion Stylist Sarah Sulzberger Perpich

Program included special appearance by H.E. Hynek Kmonicek,

Czech Republic Ambassador to the USA

Washington (DC –May 4, 2022) – The Ven at Embassy Row Hotel and Crescent Hotels and Resorts, in partnership with Diplomacy and Fashion, held their latest grand event, The 3F's: Food, Film and Fashion: A Master Class in a Diplomat's Closet in the Art Gallery on Friday, April 22,2022. The glamorous event, held at The Ven, included a special tribute to former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Photo Gallery link: https://unlimited.smugmug.com/Food-Film-and-Fashion/

More than 100 guests representing over 20 countries – including ambassadors, diplomats and other local, national, and international VIPs – came together to enjoy a night of food, film, and fashion in a celebration of Embassy Row's newest "in place to be."

The evening began with a FOOD reception at The Ven's own Fred & Stilla restaurant, progressed to the gallery for a FASHION presentation moderated by His Excellency Hynek Kmonicek and Indira Gumarova, and featured a fashion presentation by Sarah Sulzberger Perpich, a stylist from New York City. The FILM part presented a short documentary, How Fashion Speaks: Madeleine Albright's Story, about the first Diplomacy and Fashion award, which was granted to the late Albright and featured her collection of pins.

The diplomatic community was well represented by Ambassadors of the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Serbia, the European Union, and Switzerland including diplomats representing Indonesia, Morocco, Algeria, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Montenegro, Philippines, Uganda, and Rwanda. Notable guests included Annie Simonian Totah, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Marlene Malek, Joseph Perpich, Cathy Sulzberger, Barbara Hawthorn, Sheila Rabb Weidenfeld as well as executives from the State Department, World Bank, various media; and fashion influencers including Ean Williams, Executive Director, DC Fashion Week, … to name a few.

Selected quotes from the evening:

"Fashion is one of the few ways how to be undiplomatic in diplomacy and say what you really love or despise," said H.E.Hynek Kmonicek, Czech Ambassador to USA. "This is the reason why I play anchor at fashion events in Washington DC."

"For the last 5 years, I tried to bring a spark of beauty and taste to this over politicized town here in Washington D.C., said Indira Gumarova, a founder of Diplomacy and Fashion and curator of the event. "What makes me really happy is to see people who would usually not meet because of their convictions but be happy together through fashion."

"Working with Indira, I learned about the diversity and style in the fashion industry in DC," said Sarah Sulzberger Perpich.

"What a fantastic tribute to fashion, diplomacy and Madeleine Albright. It was a wonderful evening," said Andre and Bernie Haspels, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United States and his wife.

"A truly fun event filled with color, inspiration and laughter, like only Indira could organize," said Phoebe Kapouano , spouse of the Ambassador of the European Union to the United States.

"This is what the Ven at Embassy Row is all about," said Jennifer Goodman, General Manager of the hotel. "Tonight was about connecting after a long hiatus as well as connecting the many different cultures in our part of Washington that make our perch here unique. I look forward to our many future events."

The Fashion presentation was made possible by Signature store, HydeCloset,Rouba G. El Murr and Jetset Candy. Special Acknowledgement also went out to: Jan Du Plain, executive producer of the event; Rafael Javadov, who provided the live music; photographer Joseph D.Tran; videographer Carlus McCormick II; and the evening's fashion models Anchyi Wei, Brandt Ricca, Kate Michael, Miodrag Stamenkovic, Selamawit Yirga, Yana Ziolkowski, Yusra Kolaghass.

About Indira Gumarova

Indira, who had never lived in Washington DC before, soon discovered that there is a wide gap between the New York and Washington lifestyles. Diplomacy and Fashion (www.diplomacyandfashion.com) offered her a way to bridge that gap, while promoting the interests and bolstering the reputation of the Czech Republic in the United States.

She organized an exhibition of Manolo Blahnik iconic shoes; a fashion show for the Czech-Australian designer Iva Pfeifer; a Czech fashion ballet show by Oldrich Voyta; a Fashion Night Ignites gala at the Perry Belmont House.

In 2019, Indira organized a fashion show inside of the State Department building, the first fashion event on the premises in more than 23 years. In September 2019, she collaborated with Alliance Francaise as its official partner for international runway at the French Embassy. In 2020, Indira planned a second Fashion Night Ignites gala event (www.fashionnightignites.com) and during the pandemic she organized "Fashion in the Garden" an outdoor exhibition where people enjoyed fashion while wearing face masks. The fashion show of Czech designer Petra Ptackova under the open sky inside of the dressed-up forest and illuminated hills of the embassy was visited by more than 600 people in three weeks. The opening party for 50 invited guests provided the illusion of normal, pre-pandemic times, with harpists playing in the garden and professional ballet dancers interacting with the mannequins on exhibit. No one got sick.

About Sarah Sulzberger Perpich

Sarah Sulzberger Perpich is a fashion stylist from NYC. Perpich has worked in various aspects of the multi-faceted fashion industry. She began her career interning as a writer and stylist with former fashion editor, Amy Spindler, & former Fashion Director, Anne Christensen. Her experience at the New York Times Fashion Magazine (Fashion of The Times) kick-started her love affair with, passion for, and dedication to a lifelong career in the fashion world.

Sarah has worked in fashion editorial on and off, writing, and styling models & celebrities for publications such as The New York Times, WWD, Salon News, V Magazine, & many more. But, after working for four years as a personal shopper for Bloomingdale's & Henri Bendel, Perpich realized that her true passion lies with real women on the sidewalks, not models on the pages of magazines. Wanting to fulfill her clients' needs from a 360-degree approach, in 2009, she made the decision to branch out on her own – thus, the birth of StylishSarah – her own personal styling & fashion consultancy.

Fred & Stilla: Fred & Stilla is a full-service restaurant in a living room setting that serves cuisine inspired by the global neighborhood, Embassy Row. Fred & Stilla caters to Washington's diplomatic community, the largest and most elite in the world. This summer, the Ven will be debuting the Rooftop Pool & Bar featuring weekend sunrise yoga classes in partnership with Epic Yoga with cuisine provided by Fred & Stilla.

The Art Gallery: The Art Gallery located on the lower level of The Ven features rotating art from local, national and international artists curated to instill curiosity, conversation, and connection.

About The Ven at Embassy Row

The Ven at Embassy Row is part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio and is in the heart of Dupont Circle at 2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington D.C. 20036. The recently renovated hotel features 231 vibrant rooms and suites in addition to over 1,300 square feet of meeting and private event space. Onsite dining options include the globally inspired full-service restaurant Fred & Stilla, in addition to a 24-hour Chef's Pantry for grab & go shopping. The hotel also offers an in-house Art Gallery featuring a rotation of artists, a rooftop pool and sundeck with space for private events, 24-hour fitness center, a variety of meeting spaces and valet parking. Follow on Facebook at @TheVenEmbassyRow and on Instagram @thevenembassyrow. For more information, visit www.thevenembassyrow.com or email info@thevenembassyrow.com.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels & resorts in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton & Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent lifestyle hotels and resorts under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com

About Marriott Hotels

With over 550 hotels and resorts in over 60 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, helping to relax, clear minds, stimulate new ideas and anticipate travelers' needs, leaving them inspired to reach their full potential. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevates style & design and technology. To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

