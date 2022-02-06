From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, February 6, 2022

Digital World of NFT - Cleaning – Personal Finance



Contact Experts Directly for interview.



.. or reply for full booking service.



---Mitchell Davis (202) 333-5000



Find experts on thousand of topics at www.ExpertClick.com



Kevin Eikenberry is a Leadership and Remote/Hybrid Work Expert







Kevin Eikenberry is a Leadership and Remote/Hybrid Work Expert, Virtual Speaker, Trainer, Author and Chief Potential Officer of The Kevin Eikenberry Group and co-founder of The Remote Leadership Institute. For over 27 years, The Kevin Eikenberry Group has been a thought-leader in leadership learning, specializing in creating and developing organizational leaders at every level - from new supervisors to C-level executives. Through our workshops, suite of leadership products and resources, blogs, podcast, webinars and e-learning, we can help you tackle nearly any leadership development issue, from training new supervisors to teaching leaders how to effectively communicate with remote employees. Whether it's through our training, consulting, coaching or speaking services, we help leaders make a bigger difference for their organizations, their teams, and themselves



Indianapolis, IN



317-387-1424



kevin@kevineikenberry.com



www.KevinEikenberry.me



Jeffrey Schell -- Denver Patent Lawyer







One of the few patent attorneys anywhere to commercialize patents into eight-figure companies, Jeff founded Rocky Mountain Patent on a mission to transform innovative concepts into highly profitable operating companies. ColoradoBiz Magazine named Quandary Medical LLC, a company Jeff founded out of intellectual property he himself prosecuted, as one of the top 250 companies in Colorado by revenue. ColoradoBiz Magazine named Jeff one of the 25 'Most Influential Young Professionals in Colorado.' He was also a finalist for the Denver Post's 'Colorado Innovator of the Year' and 'Denver Trailblazer' awards. Jeff holds degrees from Northwestern University and studied at Harvard.



Denver, CO



720-307-5995 Ext. 103



jschell@rockymountainpatent.com



http://www.expertclick.com/ex/Denver-Patent-Lawyer



Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor







He has earned professional certification by the College of Financial Planners, headquarters in Denver, Colorado, and is entitled to use the "CFP" professional designation. He serves as President and Principal of Womack Investment Advisers, Inc. (WIA), an independent registered investment advisory firm. WIA is an independent registered investment advisor with the Oklahoma, California, Indiana, Illinois, and Texas Department of Securities.



Greg and his dedicated staff focus on providing clients with a wide range of planning services with an emphasis on investment management and fee-based planning. He built his practice on the use of individualized financial plans to help clients make meaningful steps toward their life goals.



Oklahoma City, OK



405-340-1717



greg@womackadvisers.com



http://www.womackadvisers.com



William R. Griffin -- Cleaning Consultant Services







Let's Talk About Cleaning



Is Your Home or Office Killing You?



What to Do if Your New Carpet or Floor Looks Like Hell in Six Months.



How to Earn $100,000 a Year in Your Own Cleaning Business.



How to Get Your Carpet and Furniture Cleaned without Getting Ripped Off.



How to Hire a House Cleaning or Maid Service.



How to Remove Spots and Odors from Your Carpet.



How To Clean Your Toilet and Tub, The Easy Way.



What's the Best Carpet to Buy for Your Home or Office?



Is it Safe to Eat at Your Favorite Restaurant?



How to Keep Your Home and Furnishing Looking Like New.



Which Vacuum Cleaners Really Suck Up the Dirt?



How to Clean Your House in 30 minutes A Day or Less.



Indoor Air Quality Hazards and How to Avoid Them.



Seattle, WA



Phone: 206-824-4434



Cell/Text: 206-849-0179



bg1@ccsml.com



http://www.CleaningConsultants.com



The First African American Awarded the Medal of Honor in the Vietnam War: Milton L. Olive III







Milton Olive the first African American Awarded the Medal of Honor in the Vietnam War



He was the first African American awarded the Medal of Honor in the Vietnam War



Medal of Honor PFC. Milton L. Olive was a member of the Weapons Squad, 3rd Platoon of Company B, as it moved through the jungle to find the Viet Cong operating in the area. Although the platoon was subjected to a heavy volume of enemy gunfire and pinned down temporarily, it retaliated by assaulting the Viet Cong positions, causing the enemy to flee. As the platoon pursued the insurgents, Private First Class Olive and four other soldiers were moving through the jungle together when a grenade was thrown into their midst.Private First Class Olive saw the grenade, and then saved the lives of his fellow soldiers at the sacrifice of his own, by grabbing the grenade in his hand and falling on it to absorb the blast with his body. Through his bravery, unhesitating actions, and complete disregard for his own safety, he prevented additional loss of life or injury to the members of his platoon. Private First Class Olive's extraordinary heroism, at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty, are in the highest traditions of the U.S. Army and reflect great credit upon himself and the Armed Forces of his country.



He was in my squad, I helped to literally put his guts back in his body and carry him out of the jungle.



It took me since 1965 to write this ebook.



Philadelphia, PA



Robert Toporek



Phone: 610-666-1795



Cell/Text: 484-744-1868



https://www.amazon.com/First-African-American-Awarded-Vietnam-ebook/dp/B09H4D4PM3



The Digital World of NFT. A new frontier for art restoration? A speech to the international community of architects.



Scott M. Haskins -- Author, Art Conservation-Restoration, Pets and Heirlooms, Art Damage, Expert Witness







I have something interesting to share. I've been asked to speak at an international conference for architects sponsored by the Italian government on Feb. 5th 2022. The conference will focus on some of the latest technology and examples of project development which exhibit forward thinking methodologies. I was approached to speak about 45 minutes on any subject or project I want. When I suggested that I speak on the art NFT technology explosion and how the art conservation profession can be an essential member of the team and to the process, the idea and subject were enthusiastically accepted. Based on the professional interests of architects related to historic preservation, I'll slant the presentation on how it can also benefit the support of historic preservation and restoration projects.



Santa Barbara, CA



805 564 3438



faclartdoc@gmail.com



www.fineartconservationlab.com



