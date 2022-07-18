Speaker
Detecting Early Warns Signs Of A Business Crisis Is Topic Of This Week’s ‘Crisis Management Minute’
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Monday, July 18, 2022


The cover of Edward Segal's book on crisis management
 

In this week's episode of the Crisis Management Minute, Edward Segal, a nationally known crisis management expert and bestselling author, tells how and why to pick up early warning signs that a brand, a business or an organization could be on the verge of a crisis.  

The 'Crisis Management Minute' can be heard on YouTube at https://lnkd.in/eNQvi-T4, on Apple Podcasts at https://lnkd.in/eySDwuu6 or wherever you listen to podcasts. The show is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media. 

Segal is the author of the bestselling book on crisis management, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey/2020); a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues; and hosted the Crisis Ahead podcast in 2020. 

The advice he shares on the podcast is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors and the Marin Association of Realtors, and his work as a freelance journalist.  His articles have been published by Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and others.

