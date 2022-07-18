Detecting Early Warns Signs Of A Business Crisis Is Topic Of This Week’s ‘Crisis Management Minute’

|
The cover of Edward Segal's book on crisis management
In this week's episode of the Crisis Management Minute, Edward Segal, a nationally known crisis management expert and bestselling author, tells how and why to pick up early warning signs that a brand, a business or an organization could be on the verge of a crisis.
Segal is the author of the bestselling book on crisis management, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey/2020); a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues; and hosted the Crisis Ahead podcast in 2020.
The advice he shares on the podcast is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors and the Marin Association of Realtors, and his work as a freelance journalist. His articles have been published by Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and others.