Sunday, December 6, 2020

Deprogram Trump? Live to 103? Las Vegas Historical Fiction.



Deprogram Trump Supporters



Dr. Robert Reuschlein, Empire and Climate Expert







Malignant Narcissist is the diagnosis of most psychologists about Donald John Trump, soon to be former president. Most countries reaction around the world is that America has defeated a dictator in the election. The mayor of Paris tweeted "Welcome Back America". That is the good news. The bad news is that the military industrial complex and the American concept of benevolent empire will resume its normal course of events.



Dr. Robert W. Reuschlein



Economics Professor



Real Economy Institute



Madison, WI



608-230-6640



bobreuschlein@gmail.com



See full news release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/239353



"Half the children born may live to 103-104"



Jerry Cahn, Ph.D., J.D. -- Age Brilliantly











As a whole, people are living longer; we need to re-think the "aging" rules and norms we've adopted. The potential to lead a fulfilling, elongated life is worth it. That's why Age Brilliantly was founded: to help you take charge and live better to 100+!



At the beginning of the 20th century, the average lifespan in the United States was over 40 years old. A century later, it doubled. In a story by CBS's"60 Minutes", Lesley Stahl noted that "over the next 30 years, the number of Americans aged 90 and above is expected to triple."



Jerry Cahn, Ph.D., J.D.



Age Brilliantly



New York, NY



646-290-7664



jcahn@agebrilliantly.org



See the News Release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/239425



THE DOGS OF BROWNSVILLE' a historical novel filled with gratuitous sex and overflowing with profanity.











The Dogs of Brownsville" is a historical novel that is ripped from the headlines of the past seventy years, told in Godfather fashion, about a handful of guys, and girls, that make it out of the ghetto of Brownsville and arrive in Las Vegas in time to witness and participate in the changing of the guard from the "Mob" to Howard Hughes to corporate America.



Stan Weisleder



Las Vegas, NV



310) 890-7055



Stan@infinityx.us



See News Release at: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/239253



Translation Problems --- Your Legacy is Now



Summit Consulting Group, Inc. -- Alan Weiss, Ph.D.







Life is not a search for meaning from others, it's about the creation of meaning for yourself.



For over 30 years Alan Weiss has consulted, coached, and advised everyone from Fortune 500 executives, state governors, non-profit directors, and entrepreneurs to athletes, entertainers, and beauty pageant contestants. That's quite an assortment of people, and they run into the thousands. Most of them have had what we euphemistically call "means," and some of them have had a lot more than that. Others have been aspiring and with more ends in sight than means on hand.



Alan Weiss states:



I've dealt with esteem (low), narcissism (high), family problems, leadership dysfunctions, insecurities, addictions, and ethical quandaries. And I've talked about them through the coronavirus crisis. But don't get the wrong idea. About 95% of these people have been well-meaning, honest (to the best of their knowledge), and interested in becoming a better person and better professional. Otherwise, they wouldn't be talking to me.



I found the equivalent of the "runner's wall" in their journeys, where they must break through the pain and the obstacles and then can keep going with renewed energy and spirit. But runners know how far they must go after the breakthrough, be it another half lap or another five miles. There is a finish line.



I've found that people in all positions, even after the "breakthrough," don't know where they are in the race, let alone where the finish line is.



They do not know what meaning is for them. They may have money in the bank, good relationships, the admiration of others, and the love of their dogs. But they have no metrics for "What now?" They believe that at the end of life there is a tallying, some metaphysical accountant who totals up their contributions, deducts their bad acts, and creates the (hopefully positive) difference.



That difference, they believe, is their "legacy."



But the thought that legacy arrives at the end of life is as ridiculous as someone who decides to sell a business and tries to increase its valuation the day prior. Legacy is now. Legacy is daily. Every day we create the next page in our lives, but the question becomes who is writing it and what's being written. Is someone else creating our legacy? Or are we, ourselves, simply writing the same page repeatedly?



Or do we leave it blank?



Our organic, living legacy is marred and squeezed by huge normative pressures. There is a "threshold" point, at which one's beliefs and values are overridden by immense peer pressure. Our metrics are forced to change.



In an age of social media, biased press, and bullying, we've come to a point where our legacy, ironically, is almost out of our hands.



Yet our "meaning"—our creation of meaning and not a search for some illusive alchemy—creates worth and impact for us and all those with whom we interact.



Alan Weiss, Ph.D., FCMC, CPAE



East Greenwich, RI



401-884-2778



alan@summitconsulting.com



See full news release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/239414



Jefferson Harman -- Dream Interpretation Expert Interview -- Talking Points







Talking Points:



How I Got Started



Dreams vs. Reality



Paying Attention



Does Dream Interpretation Matter?



Everything Is Energy



How to Remember Your Dreams



Dream Symbols Are Unique to Each Individual



Nightmares



Lucid Dreaming



Getting Out of Stuck Places



Overcoming Your Phobias



Healing Your Ancestry



Dream Journals



Jefferson Harman



973-839-9317



Jefferson@everydaysymbology.com



See his Press Room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-4806



What Is Hormone Therapy Used For?



Louis B. Cady, M.D. Welness and Integrative Neuropsychiatrist







Feeling tired, low, and generally just not yourself lately? Gone are the days when doctors dismissed such symptoms as simply "getting older." Hormones have become more and more discussed in mainstream media over the last decade as many men and women start to realize the importance of these chemicals that your body does, or doesn't, make. Here at Cady Wellness Institute in Newburgh, IN, we delight in informing our patients on how hormone therapy can help you get your vitality back.



But more news coverage doesn't mean that everyone understands exactly how hormones work and how to know when they aren't working. Let's take a look at how different hormones affect both men and women equally, some signs that they might not be working properly in your body, and how these symptoms can be overcome. Hormone treatment is vital so that you're ready and energized to take on the day.



How Hormones Work



When someone mentions hormones, most people immediately think of that turbulent time in their childhood when their teenage hormones were raging out of control. Voice changes, hair growth, acne, and sexual urges characterize the hormonal changes that occur during puberty. But that's not the only thing that hormones do (although, it might be the most famous!). They also help to control your appetite, the oil production in your skin, and even your insulin levels (hello, diabetes).



Think of hormones as tiny messengers that deliver information throughout your body. They are created in the endocrine glands, and since these glands don't have any ducts, the hormones are released directly into the blood without any preliminaries. They are chemical notes that travel directly in the bloodstream to different organs to let them know what to do and how to function. So, when something goes wrong with these messengers, we start to see organs not working properly.



Louis B. Cady, M.D. Welness and Integrative Neuropsychiatrist



Evansville, IN



Direct Phone: 812-429-0772



Cell Phone: 812-760-5385



lcady@cadywellness.com



See full news release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/239396



Brandon Hensinger -- Global Vice President of Yikon Genomics Providing industry leading viral testing solutions and educational support during the COVID pandemic









Brandon Hensinger, a published author, global speaker and entrepreneur, is President & Chief Executive Officer of Avrio Genetics, a company that provides life-changing reproductive, as well as personalized, genetic testing products and solutions to physicians and patients throughout the world. Brandon also leads the pandemic division of Avrio Genetics, Bio Testing Supplies, where his team is focused on providing industry leading viral testing solutions and educational support during the COVID pandemic.



He has been at the forefront of many innovative breakthroughs. Most notably, he led the launch of the world's first Non-Invasive PGT-A Technology, which is an embryo screening technology that uses non-invasive practices to help physicians choose healthy embryos for transfer, for women going through fertility treatments with Yikon Genomics.



Brandon Hensinger



Philadelphia, PA



Brandon@brandonhensinger.com



Cell/TEXT: 919-345-1087



View Press Room here: https://www.expertclick.com/19-5094



Susan Allan -- The Marriage Forum







Susan Allan is America's leading Dating, Marriage and Divorce Coach; a Certified Mediator and Founder of the non-profit The Marriage Forum, Inc. For 21 years, she has provided 10,000 complimentary sessions demonstrating Heartspace® and The Divorce Forum® skills. Specializing in relationship advice, saving your marriage, dating and divorce; navigating relationships, divorce coaching and mediation she provides dating advice as a dating coach, spiritual dating skills, marriage advice; peaceful divorce tools; training for amicable divorces without court; intimacy skills, how to save a marriage and divorce advice. Tools include The 7 Stages of Divorce©; The 6 Part Conversation©; Marital Mediation© in which reconciliation results are 99% successful if even if only one partner acquires these tools. Popular Motivational Speaker, Author & Life Coach, Allan is the author of 3 EBooks. She is the Executive Producer and on-air host of Evolution Revolution TV©,



Susan Allan -- The Marriage Forum



Santa Barbara, CA



susan@susanallan.org



Cell/text: 818-314-1200



See her Press Room here: https://www.expertclick.com/expert/Relationship-Coach/Susan-Allan-The-Marriage-Forum



What a Vaccine Means for America's Economy



Greg Womack -- Certified Financial Planner







Last week, vaccine optimism immunized investors against signs of economic weakness.



In previous commentaries we've written about narrative economics, which holds that popular stories may affect individual and collective economic behavior. Last week, diverse narratives had the potential to influence consumer and investor behavior, but not all did. You may have read that:



Coronavirus anxiety is high. "Figures from recent days suggest infections may have fallen off from record highs in some states. But no one is cheering in the emergency wards. Health workers fear that Thanksgiving gatherings will prove to be super-spreader moments… Meanwhile many college students have just gone home for the year… [A medical professional said], 'It is like slow-motion horror. We're just standing there and being run over,'" reported The Economist.



Unemployment claims moved higher. "The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits increased further last week, suggesting an explosion in new COVID-19 infections and business restrictions were boosting layoffs and undermining the labor market recovery," reported Lucia Mutikani of Reuters.



Economic stimulus is needed. "As it stands, tens of millions are already struggling to make rent payments and put food on the table. The $1,200 stimulus checks sent out by the government in the spring have long run dry and 12 million Americans are set to lose unemployment insurance the day after Christmas if Congress does not act," reported Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post.



Vaccines are on the way. "As G20 leaders pledged to ensure the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs, and tests so that poorer countries are not left out, the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany each announced plans to begin vaccinations in their countries in December…," reported The Guardian.



Fiscal and monetary policy will reinvigorate the economy. "Surely the market strength reflects the fact that barring [vaccine] rollout disasters, we should have our normal lives back within months…Now add in the widely held assumption that the expected new Treasury secretary Janet Yellen will deliver the additional stimulus she has called for, and the newish Federal Reserve rhetoric that holds interest rates need to stay low…Suddenly it makes perfect sense to think that pent up demand and possible productivity gains created by the crisis could help set off what Goldman Sachs calls the Roaring 20s Redux," wrote Merryn Somerset Webb for Financial Times.



The optimistic stories – the potential for vaccines to restore 'normal' and the possibility of new stimulus measures if Janet Yellen becomes Treasury Secretary – helped drive markets higher last week. Global stock markets rose and were positioned to deliver their best monthly performance ever, reported Camilla Hodgson of Financial Times.



In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved above 30,000 before retreating, and the Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite Indices both finished the week at record highs, reported Ben Levisohn of Barron's.



Greg Womack, CFP



Womack Investment Advisers, Inc.



405-340-1717



greg@womackadvisers.com



See the news release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/239342



