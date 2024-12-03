Dear Hotels, Let’s Fix These 7 Common Room Failures

Hotels can be an experience but they also should be functional

Jerry Seinfeld had a comedy bit about how Holiday Inns are great because you always know what you're getting. Every hotel and room is the same, so you know what you're getting. He had a good point.

As a seasoned keynote speaker and comedian, Jan McInnis has spent countless nights on the road. Drawing from her adventures, she's calling attention to the comedy—and chaos—of modern hotel stays in her latest linkedin post titled: Dear Hotels, Let's Fix These 7 Room Failures

Inspired by Jerry Seinfeld's observation that Holiday Inns were once celebrated for their predictability, McInnis humorously explores how today's hotels have shifted focus to providing "experiences" at the expense of functionality. "An experience is nice," McInnis quips, "but a room that actually works is even better!"

McInnis breaks down seven key gripes every traveler can relate to. She notes things such as:

1. Outlets: Give Me Power

First up, outlets. Many people, myself included, charge our phones at night AND we have to have them near us in case of an emergency call from back home. So an outlet on EACH side of the bed is needed.

Outlets by the desk is also a must. I can't count the number of times I've had to unplug a useless lamp to use the outlet.

And,

2. No More Alarm Clock Trauma

Can we just agree to retire hotel alarm clocks? Sure, there are people who still use them—probably the same folks who still have AOL email addresses—but the rest of us have phones. Besides, the alarm clocks are always set to go off at the worst possible times. I once checked into a fancy hotel at midnight, looking forward to 6 glorious hours of sleep before my 7 a.m. keynote sound check. Those 6 hours got cut to 4 when the alarm went off at 4 a.m. Someone had a flight to catch, but it wasn't me.

You can check out here entire article at: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7269807803853094915/

And you can even add in a couple of your own pet peeves!