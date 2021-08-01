From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, August 1, 2021

DACA Ending? = Pandemic Recession -- Caregivers



DACA/DREAMERS' Window for Legalization Is Disappearing



Peggy Sands Orchowski -- Immigration Expert







On July 16, 2021, a federal court judge declared DACA to be illegal. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that President Obama created by executive memo in June 2012, gave some 900,000 initial successful individual applicants a temporary two-year waiver from deportation and a work permit. Now some 650,000 current DACA recipients may see the program end in 2022.



202-236-5595



porchowski@hotmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/259174



Pandemic Recession: The Shortest in American History



Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor







Last week, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) finally announced the official dates for the recession that occurred in 2020. Economic activity peaked in February 2020 and bottomed in April 2020. That makes the pandemic recession the shortest in American history.



According to the NBER, "The recent downturn had different characteristics and dynamics than prior recessions. Nonetheless, the committee concluded that the unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warranted the designation of this episode as a recession, even though the downturn was briefer than earlier contractions."



405-340-1717



greg@womackadvisers.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/259175



The Caring Generation® Things Caregivers Wish Parents Knew\



Pamela D. Wilson - Caregiver Subject Matter Expert







Caregivers Have the Best of Intentions



Family caregivers and caregivers working in home healthcare, care communities, and healthcare professions have the best intentions. Desiring to be helpful, caregivers often go the extra mile, sometimes to the point of exhaustion and self-neglect.



When care expectations are not thoroughly discussed within families or in the workplace, caregivers can make faulty assumptions. For example, aging parents may expect children who live 2,000 miles across the country to fly home every time there is an emergency. Some parents expect adult children to move into their home, or vice versa, to provide care.



303-810-1816



pamela@pameladwilson.com



www.newsreleasewire.com/259337



Lawn by Lawn, with Nature Doing the Work, We Can Cool the Planet



Dr. Rob Moir -- Ocean River Institute







Thursday July 23, the Ocean River Institute's Natural Lawn Care for Healthy Soils Competition was in Bridgewater. Jacklyn Norris (left) of Bridgewater University Environmental Action Team was assisted by Susanna Buckley (Connecticut College) and Adibah Shaikh (U Mass Lowell). The winning towns are those with the greatest number of households pledging to maintain natural lawns without spreading quick-release fertilizer or harmful pesticides and herbicides.



Natural lawns in Springfield that were cut every three weeks instead of weekly with the blade set high and grass clippings left on the turf were pollinated by 96 species of bees. Save money on lawn care while saving bees, worms, microbes, archaea, springtails, nematodes, rotifers, tardigrades, the full rhizosphere. Grass plants are fed by fungi and bacteria as part of the vast mycorrhizae network, called the wood wide web.



978 621-6657



Rob@OceanRiver.org



www.newsreleasewire.com/259031



Design your home as therapy.



Jeanette Chasworth -- The Color Whisperer







ur lives are filled with joy and laughter, but also unexpected trials and tribulations. Without realizing it, these times of sadness attach themselves to our living spaces. As time passes, our house becomes, in a way, 'haunted'.



We've all been acquainted with the fear, darkness, and gloom that comes from "spirits" that find themselves trapped in our homes. Even without actual ghosts, we find ourselves living in the very essence of a haunted house. Have you noticed that you or others no longer use a room in your house? Do you find reasons to avoid being home altogether? Fortunately, there is a way to "exorcise" them from your home.



Just as people might use a therapist to help rid their minds of the things that get in their way and hold them down, you can also provide therapy for your home. "Design therapy" is a profound and powerful way to cleanse your living space, restoring joy and and making creativity possible once more. I'm not talking about burning incense, or bringing a priest into the house, but making changes to your home that provide a full rejuvenation.



626 485 6354



design@thecolorwhisperer.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/259183



Is President Joe Biden Another FDR?



William S. Bike -- Historical Commentator



Liberals and conservatives alike have been calling President Joe Biden a new Franklin Delano Roosevelt--a president proposing programs that are so big and bod that, if enacted, they will transform the American way of life. See what William S. Bike, author of the book Winning Political Campaigns, has to say.







Cell: (312) 622-6029



Phone: 773-229-0024



centralparkcommunications.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/258795



Time to Dust Off Your Dancing Shoes



Mache Seibel, MD -- Menopause Expert, Speaker, Editor HotYearsMag.com







A new study published online (July 28, 2021) in Menopause, the Journal of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), suggests that dancing improves cholesterol levels, physical fitness, and self-esteem in postmenopausal women.



A total of 36 postmenopausal participants (mean age 57 years) danced three times per week for 90 minutes each day and were evaluated before, and after 16 weeks. The parameters evaluated were body composition (body fat and lean mass), blood lipids, functional fitness, self-image, and self-esteem.



The study found, "The 16-week dance intervention was effective in improving not only the lipid profile and functional fitness of postmenopausal women, but also self-image and self-esteem."



617-916-1880



Info@HotYearsMag.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/259271



Disabled Passenger's Lawsuit Against American Airlines Moves Forward



Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, PC







A federal judge in Utah has granted a motion to allow an Idaho man the chance to continue litigating a case that his now-deceased wife filed last year against American Airlines.



Attorneys for Mrs. Tammy Sue Spears filed a lawsuit against American Airlines in June of 2020 for events that occurred during a 2019 flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Charlotte, North Carolina. The lawsuit alleged that American Airlines cabin crew members forced Mrs. Spears, a disabled amputee, to crawl from her seat to the lavatory because the airline did not have an aisle wheelchair on the flight. Mrs. Spears sustained injuries and was utterly humiliated.



While the lawsuit was pending, Mrs. Spears gave several media interviews discussing her case and disabled air passenger rights. Unfortunately, she passed away on January 4, 2021 for reasons unrelated to events alleged in her complaint.



Robin McCall



800-827-0087



rmccall@baumhedlundlaw.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/259208



