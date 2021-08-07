From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, August 8, 2021

Cuomo Under Siege -- Criminal Law Expert -- Gambling Addiction



New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is under siege.



Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc.







Last December, a number of women came forward with claims of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The state attorney general launched an independent investigation and the legislature began impeachment proceedings.



On Tuesday, the attorney general announced the report findings, which found the charges to be substantiated. She called for the governor's resignation, as have other leading Democrats, including President Biden, both US senators from New York, the governors of PA, NJ, Connecticut, and RI, and the leader of the NY state Democratic Party.



While Cuomo continues to defend himself, his arguments are weak. Right now, it looks like he has the choice to resign or be forcibly removed from office. There are enough votes in the state legislature to impeach him.



San Francisco, CA



650 281-4854



linda@popky.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/259561



Jeremiah Bourgeois – Criminal Law Expert







In 1992, at age 14, Jeremiah Bourgeois became one of the youngest children in US history to be sentenced to life without parole. While confined, he became a legal scholar and national columnist. In 2019, he was freed due to the US Supreme Court's decision in Miller v. Alabama (2012). Six months later, he became a law student at Gonzaga University School of Law.



Spokane Valley, WA



206-798-2908



jj@jeremiahbourgeoisconsulting.com



https://www.expertclick.com/16234



Arnie & Shelia Wexler – Gambling Addiction







Sheila and Arnie Wexler have the top selling book on gambling addiction and recovery. 'ALL BETS ARE OFF' Work with all aspects of compulsive gambling: Treatment,counseling, referrals, public awareness, education, treatment, court cases, colleges, employee assistance programs, judicial systems, legislators and gaming organizations. They have presented workshops and training seminars internationally. Wexler is the most quoted expert on compulsive gambling in America. They have authored many articles on compulsive gambling and sell a video tape on compulsive gambling. They have trained over 40,000 casino workers.



Boynton Beach, FL



954-501-5270



aswexler@aol.com



http://www.expertclick.com/629



Sweeping Biography of Summer Classics Founder and Entrepreneur Examines Love, Life, and Business



The Bew White Story







Birmingham, Alabama- What does it mean to live a truly substantial life? Can you look at the sum of your successes and failures and say that they were a job well done? A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story explores these questions and more through a biographical examination of the life of William Bew White III, the founder of Summer Classics, a premier manufacturer of "modern outdoor furniture crafted for a lifetime of livable luxury."



The biography, written by Christopher Taunton, delivers a detailed examination of Bew's childhood, college years, early professional life, and the successes and failures that got him to where he is today.



At just 28 years old, Bew left his job at his family-owned business, Avondale Mills, and started a sales representative company in 1978 called Vista Corporation, specializing in selling outdoor furniture. In 1987, Bew started multiple companies in an effort to expand from selling on the road to building a national brand. One of those companies was Summer Classics, which was created around Bew's thought of designing and manufacturing products that he would want for his own backyard. With a business model based on creating products that were consumer driven, would stand the test of time, and would not go out of style, Summer Classics officially took off in 1987.



Name: Scott Lorenz



Group: Westwind Communications Book Marketing



Dateline: Plymouth, MI United States



Direct Phone: 734-667-2098



scottlorenz@westwindcos.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/259588



Keith P. Felty -- Author, Happiness Expert & Trial Attorney







Mr. Felty has practiced medical malpractice defense litigation for 27 years. He is currently a Managing Partner and Board of Director at Sullivan, Ward, Patton, Gleeson & Felty, P.C. He has been primary defense counsel in over 100 civil jury trials and is a member of ABOTA.



In addition to trial work, Mr. Felty has been a guest speaker for multiple professional organizations, insurance companies, medical & dental practices, and school groups. Throughout his legal career,



Mr. Felty has been exposed to some of the most profoundly unhappy people in the world. The impact of his experiences and attained wisdom sparked a profound interest in the Founders' declaration to protect the pursuit of happiness, the source of happiness in people's lives, and why many people choose unhappiness. His book, 'America, The Happy' is a look into the meaning of the 'pursuit of happiness' and the choice to be (un)happy. He is currently developing a mobile App to track personal happiness and increase daily happiness in the users' lives.



Detroit, MI



734-891-6795



americathehappy@gmail.com



http://www.expertclick.com/16215



Michael G. Zey, Ph.D. -- Future Trends and Longevity Expert







Dr. Michael Zey, an internationally-recognized sociologist, and future trends/ longevity expert, is the author of Ageless Nation (New Horizon Press Books), The Future Factor (McGraw-Hill/Transaction), Seizing the Future (Simon and Schuster) and numerous articles on social, economic and political trends. Dr. Zey has discussed topics such as longevity, energy, the media and communications, space, and technology on ABC, CNN, CNBC, and FoxNews. He is a noted speaker at trade shows and corporate conferences hosted by Sprint, Prudential, IBM and United Technologies.



Mt. Freedom, NJ



973-879-4776



futurist3000@gmail.com



http://www.expertclick.com/663



Fred DiUlus, PhD – The Best & Worst On-line Schools







Dr. Fred DiUlus, is among the Who's Who of the world's leading higher education pioneers and expert entrepreneurs in online, blended, and flip education innovation and methodology. The Global Academy was formed and created in the 90's by the nation's first non-profit CYBER based think tank, CEFE.org, under the direct leadership of Dr. DiUlus, Global Academy (Online) today has risen to become the nation's #1 developer of non profit accredited online and blended universities.



Orlando, FL



917) 423-1333



Chair@GlobalAcademyOnline.com



http://www.expertclick.com/7869



Dr. Michael Levittan -- Anger Management Specialist







Dr. Levittan is a practicing psychotherapist, professor, expert witness, has been interviewed for television and radio, and consults for the L.A. Times, Dallas Morning Herald, Inside Edition, In-Touch Magazine, L.A. Times Magazine, Orlando Sentinel, Golf Magazine, Riverside Press, etc. Dr. Levittan has appeared on two 'Tyra Banks Shows', the NBC-TV reality show "Starting Over', 'The Bad Girls Club', and recently 'Hollywood 411.' He is a noted Anger Management expert and has articles published in the Workplace Violence Prevention Reporter and the California Batterers Intervention Newsletter. Dr. Levittan teaches courses and seminars on Anger Management, Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, and Post-Traumatic Stress at UCLA Extension, Loyola Marymount University, and California Graduate Institute. He does trainings for L.A. Superior Court, U.S. Marines, Women's Shelters, Marriage and Family Therapy Associations, Hillsides Childrens Center. Dr. Levittan also specializes in Relationship issues, Parenting, Post-Traumatic Stress, and Child Custody. He is the Director of a certified Domestic Violence program, has helped develop and teach a California state-wide curriculum on the treatment of Spousal Abuse and is the Editor of a newsletter on Domestic Violence.



Dr. Michael has presented several papers on Post-Traumatic Stress, Batterer's Treatment and Child Abuse at the annual International Conference on Violence, Abuse, and Trauma.



Los Angeles, CA



Phone: 310-820-4111



Cell: 818-618-9785



mllpsych@earthlink.net



http://www.expertclick.com/6861



Get Booked, Public Speaker! – Tips From A to Z | Tip Q



Jackie Lapin -- Conscious Media Relations







Today's Tip is …..



Q is for Questions. When you get a booker on the phone—and he or she is showing interest—what do you ask?



How long would the presentation be?



Can you present video or slides?



Would this be for a primary stage — or for breakouts or workshops?



How many people would be expected?



Can you sell something from the stage, make a free offer, or is it presentation ONLY?



Can you do handouts?



What would you need from me for promotional purposes?



Is there a fee involved or is travel covered? If travel is covered, how many nights in the hotel?



If there is no fee, will you be provided lunch or dinner? Or are there any other considerations?



Ask the questions that will ensure you and the booker are on the same page, and make your presentation a success!



Westlake Village, CA



818) 707 1473



jackie@jackielapin.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/259608



