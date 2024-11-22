Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Crisis Management Minute Podcast: Transparency During A Crisis
Text
Crisis Management Minute Podcast: Transparency During A Crisis
From:
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Friday, November 22, 2024

 

Why Organizations Should Be Transparent About A Crisis

In this episode of crisis management expert Edward Segal's Crisis Management Minute podcast, he shares an example of a company that was transparent about its crisis—and what happened when another organization covered up a scandal.

Listen to Segal's commentary wherever podcasts are found, including Apple Podcasts at  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crisis-management-minute-with-edward-segal/id1667652492?i=1000677302070

Crisis Management Minute is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

                                                               #####

 

Edward Segal is the author of Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back for Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emeregncies, which was published by John Murray Business in 2020. He is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com.
Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Edward Segal
Title: Crisis Management Expert
Group: Edward Segal
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Direct Phone: 415-218-8600
Cell Phone: 415-218-8600
Jump To Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Jump To Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Contact Click to Contact