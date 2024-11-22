Crisis Management Minute Podcast: Transparency During A Crisis

Friday, November 22, 2024

Why Organizations Should Be Transparent About A Crisis

In this episode of crisis management expert Edward Segal's Crisis Management Minute podcast, he shares an example of a company that was transparent about its crisis—and what happened when another organization covered up a scandal.

Listen to Segal's commentary wherever podcasts are found, including Apple Podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crisis-management-minute-with-edward-segal/id1667652492?i=1000677302070

Crisis Management Minute is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

