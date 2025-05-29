‘Crisis Management Minute’ Named One Of The Top 25 Crisis Management Podcasts

Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Crisis Management Minute has been named one of the top 25 crisis management podcasts by FeedSpot for the second year in a row. The show ranks fourth on FeedSpot's list.

The weekly Crisis Management Minute features commentary by Edward Segal, the country's leading crisis management expert. He is the author of Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back for Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergenciess (John Murray Business) and the forthcoming The Crisis Casebook: Lessons in Crisis Management from the World's Leading Brands, which will be published in September by John Murray Business. Segal is also a Leadership Strategies Senior Contributor for Forbes.com.

FeedSpot's ranking of Segal's Crisis Management Minute is based on the quality of his podcast, the consistency of the episodes, the age of the show, the number of listeners, how often episodes are shared on social media, and other factors, according to a spokesperson for the company.

"I'm honored that my podcast has been ranked so high again by FeedSpot," Segal said. "I enjoy sharing my advice and recommendations each week on how companies, organizations, and individuals can help prevent, prepare for, manage, and recover from a variety of crisis situations."

Crisis Management Minute, which is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media, can be heard wherever podcasts are found.

#####