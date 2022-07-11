Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal Launches ‘Crisis Management Minute’ Podcast

From: Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Washington , DC Monday, July 11, 2022



The cover of Edward Segal's book on crisis management Edward Segal, a nationally known crisis management expert and bestselling author, today announced the launch of his new Crisis Management Minute podcast. In the weekly episodes that will be posted Monday mornings, Segal takes a minute or so to share his advice on how to prevent, manage or recover from harmful crisis situations that can threaten the reputation and bottom line of brands, companies and organizations. Segal is the author of the bestselling book on crisis management, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey/2020); a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues; and hosted the Crisis Ahead podcast in 2020. "I'm happy to be back with this new show and to share my bite-sized recommendations every week about crisis management and crisis communications," Segal said. The Crisis Management Minute can be heard on Apple Podcasts at this link. The show is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media. In the inaugural episode, Segal discusses the benefits of having a crisis management plan, the six things company executives will know how to do with a properly prepared plan, and what happened when an organization's crisis management plan failed to include protocols for responding to an obvious worst-case scenario. The advice he shares on the podcast is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors and the Marin Association of Realtors, and his work as a freelance journalist. His articles have been published by Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and others. ### Edward Segal is a crisis management expert, consultant and the bestselling author of the award-winning Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey). Order the book at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0827JK83Q/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0 Segal is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues. Read his recent articles at https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/?sh=3c1da3e568c5.

