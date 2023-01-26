‘Crisis Ahead’ Podcast Relaunches on Federal News Network

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Edward Segal, a nationally-known crisis management expert, announced the relaunch of his Crisis Aheadpodcast which debuted today on the Federal News Network (www.federalnewsnetwork.com). The show can be heard at this link: https://lnkd.in/eq3DyWuh

Federal News Network is a critical source of breaking news, information, and analysis for people who support the missions of federal agencies.



The YouTube version can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ea0D5K65PDQ

Segal's first guest on the rebooted series is Army Major Stephen Von Jett, a public affairs instructor at the Pentagon's Defense Information School. Von Jett discusses what federal agencies and corporate executives can learn from how military officers are trained to communicate with the public about crisis situations. He also shares his experiences dealing with a crisis.

The weekly Crisis Ahead shows take deep dives into crisis-related issues and topics with experts from the government and private sectors. Segal interviews them about their training, strategies, tactics, and techniques for managing and communicating about a crisis; how a recent crisis in the news was managed; and what others can learn and apply when they have to respond to a crisis.

In addition to being posted on the Federal News Network's website Monday mornings, new Crisis Aheadepisodes can be heard on the network's 1500-AM radio station (WFED) on Fridays at 2:30 pm (ET). Episodes also are posted on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else podcasts are found. The video versions feature on-camera interviews with guests and are posted on YouTube and other social media platforms.

"Crisis Ahead''s" target audiences include federal government agency managers, policymakers, consultants, and vendors; corporate CEOs, boards of directors, and senior staff; and public relations, crisis management, marketing, and branding agencies and experts.

The show is produced by Heartcast Media, producer of Segal's original Crisis Ahead shows in 2020; guestsincluded former White House Press Secretary Mike McCurry, the head of PR for Goodwill Industries, academics, and public relations executives, experts, and observers. The topics covered over the course of two dozen shows included how Goodwill Industries, Uber, Volkswagen, the Boston Public Library, and others responded to various internal and external crises; the dangers posed by TikTok, and courtroom tactics to help win in the court of public opinion.

Segal's 2022 Crisis Management Minute podcast was a primer on crisis communication strategies, tactics, and techniques.

Segal is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for forbes.com, where he covers crisis-related news, topics, and issues. More than 2.7 million people have read his articles since October 2020.

He is the author of the bestselling, award-winning book on crisis management, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey, 2020) and conducts crisis management and communication workshops for CEOs and their staff. For more information, go to PublicRelations.com.