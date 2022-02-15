'Crisis Ahead' Is Amazon's #1 Best Selling Public Relations Kindle Book

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey) by crisis management expert Edward Segal today is Amazon's #1 best selling public relations Kindle book. It is also rated as Amazon's #2 best sellling public relations book in a paperback edition.

Crisis Ahead received a silver medal from the Axiom Business Books Awards in 2021 and was named one of the best books on crisis management of all time by BookAuthority.org.



The American Library Association posted a favorable review of Crisis Ahead on their Booklist website noting that, "This book's practical advice for advanced planning makes it a valuable addition to the shelves of any business collection." Read the review at https://lnkd.in/dKgXPVx



About Crisis Ahead

Segal has written the ultimate survival guide for business executives and high-profile individuals who are entangled in a crisis— and those that want to prepare for the inevitable one.

The book is filled with instructive case studies of how companies and public figures— such as Amazon, Disney, Apple, and entrepreneur Elon Musk—have prepared for and handled crisis situations. Crisis Ahead includes checklists and exercises to help get ready for and react to a crisis, and a customizable crisis management plan. "The bad news is that it is impossible to prevent every conceivable crisis, emergency, or scandal from striking a company or organization," says Segal.

"The good news is that although they can't prevent every possible crisis from occurring, at the very least they can be prepared to confront them. The more they are ready today, the more likely it is that they can come through with flying colors if that scenario becomes a reality tomorrow."

Crisis Ahead is for CEOs, senior staff, corporate communication professionals, HR and legal teams, boards of directors, and employees who need to know what to do in the moment: what levers to pull and what moves to make in real time when facing disaster – and what they should or should not say.

Segal's recommended strategies can help anyone on the front lines prepare for, manage, and bounce back from a crisis. Drawing on the author's years of experience managing crisis situations, Crisis Ahead includes 101 essential tactics, tools, and techniques to help companies prepare for and recover from even the toughest and most devastating scenarios.



The issues and topics Segal discusses in Crisis Ahead include:

• 10 Rs of crisis management: Fundamental rules companies and organizations should follow to help ensure they are as ready as they can be to deal with a crisis.

• The good, the bad, and the ugly: Learn from the latest crisis management successes and failures of Apple, IKEA, Facebook, Samsung, Elon Musk, and dozens of others

• Sorry not sorry: Determine if it's appropriate to issue an apology and how to communicate it effectively

• Who's on board? How to assemble the strongest possible crisis management team

• Risk reduction: Steps companies can take to lessen the chances of having a crisis

• Ready or not? How organizations can determine if they are prepared for a crisis

• Plan, then plan again: Why it's crucial to develop and regularly update corporate crisis plans

• No more "no comment:" Why this common PR response of the past no longer cuts it in today's "call-out culture"

• Crisis management is more than a C-suite problem: How HR and IT can prepare for a PR nightmare



• "Hall of Shame": How to avoid common crisis management mistakes that have been made by



others



• Bouncing back: Strategies for recovering from a crisis and what can be learned from real-life



success stories



