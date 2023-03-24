Creator Fund Launched by ExpertClick: A Platform for Experts to Monetize their News Releases and Blog Posts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ExpertClick Announces the Launch of the Creator Fund: A Platform for Experts to Monetize their News Releases and Blog Posts.

Washington, DC, March 25, 2023 - ExpertClick, a leading platform for connecting journalists and experts, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Creator Fund. The new initiative is designed to empower experts, allowing them to earn money based on the number of page views and follows on their news releases and syndicated blog posts. ExpertClick is committed to supporting its members' creativity and innovation, and the Creator Fund presents an unparalleled opportunity for experts to monetize their content.

Members who join ExpertClick now have the chance to access the platform's wide range of benefits, including eligibility for the Creator Fund. By providing a user-friendly dashboard, ExpertClick makes it simple for members to track their earnings and audience engagement. Furthermore, the platform enables effortless withdrawal of earnings through PayPal, ensuring a seamless experience for creators.

ExpertClick's Creator Fund is proud to offer payouts that are on par with popular social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. While individual results may vary, ExpertClick aims to provide members with a competitive and rewarding revenue stream.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Creator Fund as part of our ongoing efforts to support and empower the expert community," said Mitchell Davis, Editor & Publsher at ExpertClick. "Our platform has always been committed to connecting experts with journalists and facilitating the exchange of information. Now, we're taking it a step further by providing financial incentives for our members' valuable content"

The Creator Fund is a testament to ExpertClick's dedication to fostering a robust ecosystem for experts and journalists. Members can leverage the platform's extensive reach and resources to amplify their voices and enhance their professional profiles, while simultaneously benefiting from a unique revenue source.

To learn more about ExpertClick and the Creator Fund, visit www.ExpertClick.com/free. Join ExpertClick today and take advantage of this exciting opportunity to monetize your expertise and share your knowledge with the world.





The public sign up page for full price membership application is at www.ExpertClick.com/join. Three membership levels are offered from $595 a year to $1,295.

The secret back-door where free and highly discounted memberships is at www.ExpertClick.com/Free

About ExpertClick: ExpertClick is a leading platform connecting journalists with experts in various fields, providing a comprehensive database and resource for professionals seeking expert insights. With an extensive range of membership options, ExpertClick empowers experts to showcase their expertise, reach new audiences, and monetize their content. To learn more, visit www.ExpertClick.com

