Consultants Elevate Their Careers with CMC® Certification

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) will present an online program for consultants who want to learn how to achieve the globally-recognized Certified Management Consultant (CMC®) certification. The program, "Elevate Your Consulting Career: A Guide to CMC®? Certification" takes place on Zoom on December 7 at 3 PM Eastern time. This program is the sequel to IMC USA's information session, "CMC®: What's In It for Me" on October 17. It provides a deeper dive into how to achieve the CMC. Attendees will learn the components of the CMC, the requirements and qualifications for candidates, and the process. This virtual meeting will cover the latest information and updates from CMC Global (formerly ICMCI), the organization that sets the standards for the CMC. Attendees will learn about resources available to prepare for the CMC, the CMC process, and the requirements to attain and renew the CMC credential tri-annually. Consultants can save their spot for the December 7th event by registering on the Elevate Your Consulting Career: A Guide to CMC®? Certification event page.

According to IMC USA Board Director David T. Norman, "The CMC® Certification through IMC USA is the international gold standard of business consulting certifications. In the consulting industry where large firms are not only in the news (some have even received financial sanctions) for unethical practices, the CMC® focus on IMC's enforceable Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct becomes a real differentiator and competitive advantage for independent consultants and boutique firms. The CMC® mark is not a certification you can buy, but you earn it by proving your knowledge of the consulting process, your skills and expertise and your ability to get results and add transformative value for your clients."

The Certified Management Consultant™ (CMC®) mark is awarded to consultants who have achieved a level of performance that includes professional standards in technical competency and ethics, and global standards in consulting competencies, professional behavior, client and project management, and personal conduct. The applicants submit their application with client case studies and client references that the IMC USA Certification Committee contacts. Upon approval, applicants then take written and oral examinations to demonstrate their understanding of the management consulting process defined in IMC USA's Competency Framework as well as the IMC Code of Ethics and ethical aspects of consulting.