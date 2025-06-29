Speaker
Construction workers are dying by suicide at an alarming rate
From:
Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Springfield, OR
Sunday, June 29, 2025


Suicide Prevention Speaker and Comedian
 
In a swath of Arizona desert that will soon be home to a multibillion-dollar semiconductor plant, Justin Azbill stood before thousands of construction workers and told the story of the day he almost took his life. Pressure had been building on Azbill for months at his job as safety director for a large Boston construction firm during the height of the pandemic. Sleep-deprived and overwhelmed, Azbill said he packed a lethal means to harm himself in his lunch sack.

 

More: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/economics/construction-workers-are-dying-suicide-alarming-rate-rcna156587

