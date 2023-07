#suicideprevention #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #depression #anxiety #mentalhealthmatters #suicide #suicideawarness #farmersuicide #agriculturesuicide #attorneysuicide

Suicide, The Secret of My Success https://youtu.be/3D4m33DXtsIConstruction workers have one of the highest suicide rates compared to all other professions — but a new international initiative hopes to combat the crisis devastating this segment of the blue-collar population.Read More: https://nypost.com/2023/07/19/new-program-tackles-construction-worker-suicide-risk/