Construction Worker Suicide: A Fragile Balance

Construction workers often struggle with mental health, and suicide rates in construction are high compared with other industries. The construction industry is finally paying attention to this issue and including mental health in the conversation about construction jobsite safety

BY JOHN CAULFIELD, SENIOR CONTRIBUTING EDITOR AUGUST 5, 2022

In 2016, the suicide rate for construction and related occupations was nearly twice the rate for all civilian male workers. Given this statistic, a comprehensive jobsite safety plan for home building companies should also include tools and resources to recognize, alleviate, and destigmatize emotional hazards and stress that can lead to feelings of desperation and hopelessness.

Scroll down to read about the policies and actions being taken by builders and industry groups, and find out more about jobsite safety best practices in our article, Construction Jobsite Safety: Strategies and Resources for Worker Well-Being.