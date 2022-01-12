Connecting Addiction/Recovery Treatment Centers with Experts and Authors

Wednesday, January 12, 2022





For Immediate Release



Directory Seeks to Connect Addiction/Recovery Treatment Centers with Experts and Authors Who Have Empowering Messages

Invites Treatment Centers to Register at No Cost

Until now, there has been no directory for experts and authors to locate Addiction/Recovery Treatment Centers that are open to having guest presenters, but SpeakerTunity®, The Speaker & Leader Resource Company is changing that.

Jackie Lapin, founder of SpeakerTunity®, is asking Addiction/Recovery Centers that welcome speakers to get listed in the company's speaker directories at no charge.

SpeakerTunity® serves as an information source to introduce centers to potential speakers on any aspect of sober strategies, personal empowerment and health and wellness. Fees, if any, are entirely up to the two parties to explore.

To submit, visit www.Speakertunity.com/treatment.

For authors, leaders and experts who offer life-changing information, finding and connecting with the booking coordinators for regional speaking opportunities has never been easier thanks to the new SpeakerTunity Cities Regional Speaker Leads Directories®. Each directory contains between 1500 and 3000 contacts within each of four primary categories: business meetings (subdivided by industry, ethnicity and gender), philanthropic and service groups, places where speakers address consumers directly; and spiritual, consciousness or faith-based opportunities. Addiction/Recovery Centers are just one of more than 150 specialty categories that make it easy to find the right match of opportunities easily.

SpeakerTunity Cities Regional Speaker Leads Directories® comprehensively cover the contact information for the decisionmakers at "evergreen" and "recurring" opportunities in each of the 75 available regions across North America. Subscribers find a mix of engagements that enable them to enhance the lives and businesses of the key target audiences. To learn more about the directories themselves, visit www.SpeakerTunityDirectories.com/cities

Summary:

Contact:

Jackie Lapin

(818) 707 1473

jackie@speakertunity.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jackielapin

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/speakertunity