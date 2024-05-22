Conference Attendees Praise Keynote Finding the Funny in Change

Attendees of the recent healthcare conference this past April were treated to an exceptional keynote address by renowned speaker Jan McInnis, whose presentation, "Finding the Funny in Change," received rave reviews. The session not only set a positive tone for the event but also left a lasting impression on the participants.

The annual conference, held to address pressing issues in the healthcare industry and connect healthcare industry leaders, saw Jan McInnis infuse humor and insight into her keynote, making the topic of change engaging. Her unique approach was met with enthusiasm and praise from attendees.

Feedback from the attendee survey was fantastic with respondents saying things such as "Excellent session and presentation!! Great way to start the day," and "Funny and enlightening and appreciate not having to get up and dance around the room or complete group activity. :)." The positive feedback continued with attendees expressing their admiration for Jan's style and content. "Great Keynote speaker. Please have her back again!" and "Jan was amazing! Great way to start the day!!" were common refrains. The keynote's impact was evident, with comments such as, "I liked the program and it reminded me of the importance of being funny," and "Phenomenal speaker!!!!"

Jan's ability to blend humor with valuable information resonated strongly, with another participant noting, "Jan was engaging, informative, and funny! She presented valuable information in an entertaining way."

Participants appreciated Jan's skillful delivery and relevant insights. One attendee shared, "She was great! She was fantastic and it was a great session! I didn't expect it to be so good but enjoyed it thoroughly." Another highlighted the practical takeaways, stating, "Working on how we can respond better to others was helpful. Self-reflecting."

The keynote's balance of humor and substance was particularly appreciated. remarked one attendee, while another emphasized, "Finding the funny is an important business element that most people forget. Makes you relatable."

Jan's ability to connect with the audience was noted by many. "Jan was relatable and appeared to have done some preparation to customize the presentation to the audience. She was funny but used the comedy intelligently by interjecting it for emphasis or to lighten a heavy topic. There are several tips that I will be using in upcoming meetings. You can tell she's a pro!"

The healthcare conference's keynote session by Jan McInnis was a resounding success. Attendees left inspired, entertained, and equipped with practical strategies for embracing change with a sense of humor. As one attendee succinctly put it, "LOVED IT!!!"

For more information about Jan McInnis and her presentations, please visit Jan's Website

