Computer Simulations Are Helping Businesses Prepare For Crises

Monday, February 8, 2021

Crisis management expert and author Edward Segal said today that like pilots, some business executives are using computer simulations so their companies and organizations will be as prepared as possible for a variety of worst-case crisis scenarios.

In a new story for Forbes.com, Segal writes that, "From cyber attacks to mass casualty events, the simulations can provide the kinds of experiences, insights, and lessons that traditional tabletop and other in-person exercises can't match."

In addition, he notes that, "Computer-based crisis simulations can ensure companies and organization learn from from the experiences of others and incorporate those lessons into their own crisis management response plans. Underscoring the value of computer-based simulations is the irony that one crisis — the pandemic— makes it challenging for companies to conduct in-person exercises to help ensure they are ready for the next crisis.



Segal's article is available at Forbes.com.



He is the author of the recently published book on crisis management — "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare For and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey).

Segal also hosts the "Crisis Ahead" podcast which features guests who discuss their experiences and observations about various crisis management situations and what others can learn from those situations.

