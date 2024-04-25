Comedian to share tips on how comedians communicate effectively

Jan McInnis, renowned keynote speaker and comedian, will be headlining The North Dakota Telephone Association (NDTA) annual conference with her much-anticipated keynote, "Finding the Funny in Communications." Jan's session is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Fargo, North Dakota.

A popular humor keynote speaker, Jan will bring her unique blend of humor and expertise on communications from a comedian's point of view during the closing session.

In her keynote, "Finding the Funny in Communications," Jan will share insights into how comedians communicate their jokes fast and effectively, so that even if you aren't familiar with their work, you will still "get" their jokes. Jan will also include some tips on using humor in business and personal communications to get people to listen to your message and remember what you have to say. From practical tips and tricks to enhance clarity in communication to strategic humor tactics that ensure your audience is not just listening but truly engaging, Jan's session will cover all bases.

The session will also delve into the essential dos and don'ts of communication, including a few pointers and rules for using humor. Jan's approach promises to be as educational as it is entertaining. She'll make sure to include her signature comedic flair including lots of fun humor on work, family and day-to-day life that has captivated audiences nationwide.

"I'm looking forward to the event and sharing my communication and humor tips so that audience members can be as effective as possible in their business communications," says McInnis.

Jan's keynote is an opportunity to laugh, learn, and connect with peers in a setting that fosters both professional growth and personal enjoyment.

For more information on the conference and to register, please visit the NDTA website.

For more information on Jan and her keynotes, check out her website www.TheWorkLady.com