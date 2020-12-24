Comedian talks about her 3 memorable comedy firsts in her comedy career

US-based comedian, comedy writer, keynote speaker, and author Jan McInnis, announces today the release of her newest episode on her comedy podcast.

This episode is titled; "Comedy Firsts," and in it McInnis talks about theree of the most memorable "firsts" in her career experience as a comedian. These comedy firstss kept her excited about her comedy career.

As a professional comedian with over 25 years experience in the field, Jan uses her weekly comedy podcast to give you the inside scoop on the comedy profession. Her podcast is released every Thursday, and is titled "Comedian Stories: Tales from the Road in Under 5 Minutes."

Her podcast in general, and this week's podcast episode "Comedy Firsts," entertains in an educational and motivational way, using her top unique career stories such as her first time on stage or her first time working with a big star to motivate others who wish to make a career in the entertainment industry, or people who just want to know what working in the comedy profession is like.

"Sure comedians remember things like their first time on stage or the first time they worked with a big star. But sometimes the firsts in comedy are things that are even bigger than those," notes McInnis.

Comedian Stories: Tales from the Road in Under 5 Minutes is a unique series of comedy stories by an little-known veteran comedian who made her living telling and selling jokes for over two decades. From bombing to working with celebrities, and performing in weird venues, Jan tells the inside scoop on being a true working comedian, and she does it with stories in under 5 minutes. This series also talks about selling comedy material to people from the Tonight Show and guests on the Jerry Springer Show. Each of the podcast ends with a "lesson learned" take-away tip suitable for everyone, and even for non-comedian.

I hold the belief that you can make a great career in the entertainment industry without being famous, and listening to my stories in this podcast tells them all," said Jan.

Check out the podcast Comedian Stories on Spotify, Stitcher, or whereever you listen to podcasts.

For more information about Jan's Comedy Firsts podcast, visit her podcast website at https://comedianstories.com/podcast/ You can also follow her on linkedin: https://www.linkedin, twitter: https://twitter.com/janmcinnis or youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JanMcInnisComedian