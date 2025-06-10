Comedian and Keynote Speaker Jan McInnis Returns to Stage with Resilience Keynote

The Florida Council for Affordable & Rural Housing (FCARH) will be welcoming back keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis for a return engagement at their upcoming annual conference. McInnis, a nationally recognized speaker known for blending clean comedy with powerful business insights, will deliver her keynote titled "Bouncing Back: Handling Setbacks Like a Comedian.

After a highly successful and well-received presentation at the 2023 FL CARTH conference, in which McInnis presented her humor and information packed keynote "Finding the Funny in Change," she returns by popular demand to help attendees build resilience and navigate challenges with a sense of humor. Her humor keynote focuses on practical strategies for managing setbacks by using techniques from the world of comedy—where bouncing back quickly from rejection, failed jokes, and unexpected situations is part of the job.

In "Bouncing Back: Handling Setbacks Like a Comedian," McInnis shares laugh-out-loud stories from her 25+ years in comedy and business, offering takeaways on how to stay flexible, find perspective in tough situations, and shift your mindset to keep moving forward. Audiences walk away with real-world tools for handling setbacks with less stress and more confidence. And they will be laughing all the way.

McInnis has written for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, been featured in *The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The Huffington Post, and performed across the country for major corporations, associations, and government agencies. Her keynotes are known for being high-content, high-humor, and highly engaging.

The FL CARH conference brings together leaders and professionals from across Florida who are committed to advancing affordable housing in rural communities. McInnis's keynote promises to offer a welcome blend of inspiration, humor, and resilience—perfect for energizing the group as they continue their critical mission.

For booking inquiries, McInnis can be reached at Jan@TheWorkLady.com or through her assistant Brenda at Brenda@TheWorkLady.com