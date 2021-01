Comedian Available For Sales Kick-Off Events As Master of Ceremonies

From: Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert Los Angeles , CA Thursday, January 7, 2021



Master of Ceremonies for virtual or in-person events Video Clip: Click to Watch Sales Kick off Events and other conferences benefit greatly by the hilarious yet clean humor of comedian and Master of Ceremonies Jan McInnis. McInnis is one of the best Master of Ceremonies on the circuit today. She's an accomplished comedian, master of ceremonies, keynote speaker, and comedy writer who has performed for thousands of corporations and associations over the past 25+ years. Her clean comedy throughout the sales kick off events (SKO) keeps the event rolling and the audience in stitches. McInnis's Master of Ceremony skills were honed from her start in comedy clubs, and now companies throughout North America hire her to handle things seamlessly and engage the audience with her hosting skills. She interviews her corporate and association clients in advance to find out the scoop on the group and then rolls out fun and entertaining facts and comments throughout the program. According to Jan McInnis, "I have worked for many, many corporations and associations at their annual conferences and their sales kick-off events, and I'm really great at having fun with the group and making sure that everyone, even the people not winning awards, stay engaged and interested. Being a Comedian Master of Ceremonies, clients are thrilled to have me take charge and make the event a huge success. My clean humor is a great addition to any business event because it connects with the audience immediately and makes the whole event unique and intriguing." Achievements of Jan McInnis include writing for dozens of people, places, and venues including the Tonight Show monologue with Jay Leno, syndicated cartoon strips, TV, radio, and even guests on the 'Jerry Springer show.' She's also been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and The Washington Post for her clean humor. Ms. McInnis is also the author of two books, namely "Convention Comedian- Stories and Wisdom from Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs" and "Finding the Funny Fast- How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds". Businesses, corporations, and associations can book her as an Emcee for an event can seek details at https://www.comedyemcee.com/ Media Contact Call: 800-492-9394 Email: Jan@TheWorkLady.com Jan McInnis Keynote Speaker, Comedian, and Master of Ceremonies 800-492-9394