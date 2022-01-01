From: Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Boynton Beach , FL Saturday, January 1, 2022

College Bowl Games and Gambling ?



BY ARNIE WEXLER I wonder how many college students will have a bet on the games and whether or not even some athletes also will have bets on the games as well.



When you do a story on the COLLEGE BOWL GAMES you might want to look at betting on the games and the issue of gambling addiction.



It is easier to place a bet today than it is to buy cigarettes or a can of beer on any college campus all over the country. Fast forward to our current expansion of gambling in this country. Major League Sports are now partners with the gaming industry as they have ads and promotions at sporting events, on TV and Radio including billboards in the Stadiums, enticing gamblers of all ages. Some of these fans (even underage) have never gambled on a sporting event before. Experts tell us the earlier a person starts to gamble, the greater the risk of them becoming a compulsive gambler. In a survey 96% of adult male recovering gamblers stated that they started gambling before the age of 14.



With all the Bowl Games being played and the media hype about odds and betting lines there is an explosion of betting on these games. AND NOW ITS OK TO BET SPORTS IN SOME STATES



Years ago i was on a TV show that Howard Cossell hosted (ABC Sports Beat). The topic was: Does the media encourage the public to gamble? Bobby Knight, Indiana basketball coach, said: "A newspaper who published point spreads should also publish names and addresses of services that render to prostitutes. They practically have the same legality in every one of our states, and I can't see why one is any better than the other" On the same show former baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn said: "Anything that encourages gambling on team sports bothers me. We all look hypocritical but than why are we putting up the odds unless we are trying to encourage it" David Stern, NBA commissioner said: "We don't want the weeks' grocery money to be bet on the outcome of a particular sporting event" And a few years ago David Stern Told S.I. Legalized Gambling on the NBA May Be a Huge Opportunity



Does the Media Promote Gambling on the Bowl Games NOW IT DOES



You would not expect to open your local newspaper and get a price list of illegal drugs for sale; But that's just about what you can get today when you open your local newspaper to the sports pages all over the country. True, you don't see drug prices but you do see lines and point spreads on sporting events.



There are ads in newspapers for 800 and 900 numbers that sell information to gamblers. Some of these ads read : "Get the game of the month free", "We pick 75% winners", "Last week we went 11 for 12", and " Get our lock of the week".



NOW EVEN THE SPORTS SHOWS ARE TELLING YOU WHO TO BET ON



I still can't believe that newspapers carry ads from these so called handicappers, who are really scandi cappers. It's also interesting to note how often the information is incorrect.



I remember when Skip Ballis then of the Dallas Morning News had a gorilla in the Dallas Zoo make football picks for them. The gorillas' picks were doing better than the sports writers. The zoo had to stop the gorillas pick as they were getting calls from all over the country every week asking what did the gorilla pick.



I think the responsible thing to do would be for newspapers radio and tv shows to -



carry a public service message like



Need Help For A Gambling Problem?



Call: 1-888 LAST BET .



Picture the following scenario: A young man uses the lines and odds from his local newspaper and uses it to set up a bookmaking operation in the local town pub. A law officer comes in and arrests the bookmaker and players. The next day the headline in the paper says: " John Doe Arrested For Bookmaking and Hank Smith Arrested For Illegally Betting". Hypocrisy you say? The very newspaper that carried the lines, now is carrying this headline.



I would like to pose a few questions:



• Do point spreads in newspapers cause a proliferation of gambling?



• Do people see point spreads in the newspaper and use to place a bet?



• Does the media entice people to gamble?



• Does the media have any responsibility for the increase in numbers of compulsive gamblers in America?



• Does the media give the appearance that it promotes and condones gambling?



The National Gambling Study Commission said that there are "5 million compulsive gamblers and 15 million at risk in U.S".



Get the real scoop -- talk to Arnie Wexler who is one of the nations' leading experts on the subject of compulsive gambling and a recovering compulsive gambler himself, who placed his last bet on April 10, 1968.



He has worked with college & professional athletes who had gambling addictions. And has spoken on many college campuses over the years.He has been involved in helping compulsive gamblers for the last 50+ years. Through the years, Wexler has spoken to more compulsive gamblers than anyone else in America.



Compulsive Gamblers are very vulnerable, at this time of the year, says Arnie Wexler.



Arnie has spoken to students who gamble in college day and night. They even gamble during class, and it even goes on in high school lunch rooms. According to a Harvard study a few years ago, 4.67% of young people have a gambling problem.



Experts tell us that the earlier a person starts to gamble, the greater the risk of them becoming a compulsive gambler. In another survey, 96% of adult male recovering gamblers stated that they started gambling before the age of 14.



Data from National Hot lines show:



48% percent of the people who gamble, bet on sports.



33% of calls came from youth under 25 years of age



12% of calls came from senior citizens



40% of calls came from female gamblers



Anyone who needs help for a gambling problem can call our national help line



1-888-LAST BET



Arnie is available to speak with you on this subject.



He and his wife Sheila have presented compulsive gambling workshops Nationality and Internationally.



IF U MIGHT WANT 2 TALK ABOUT THIS===



call his cell 954 501 5270



Arnie Wexler



Arnie & Sheila Wexler Associates



Lake Worth Florida



ASWEXLER@AOL.COM



WWW.ASWEXLER.COM IF YOU MIGHT LIKE A COPY OF ARNIES BOOK LET ME KNOW We need to not let our addiction define us, but have our recovery define us. JOIN OUR NEW SITE ON FACEBOOK == GAMBLING ADDICTION AND RECOVERY YOUTUBE BING AND GOOGLE PUT IN ARNIE WEXLER TO SEE



OUR BOOK, GAMBLING ADDICTION AND HOW TO RECOVER FROM IT, " ALL BETS ARE OFF "



BY ARNIE AND SHEILA WEXLER AND STEVE JACOBSON



Arnie and Sheila Wexler have provided extensive training on Compulsive, Problem and Underage Gambling, to more than 40,000 gaming employees (personnel and executives) and have written Responsible Gaming Programs for major gaming companies. In addition, they have worked with Gaming Boards and Regulators, presented educational workshops nationally and internationally and have provided expert witness testimony. Sheila Wexler is the Executive Director of the Compulsive Gambling Foundation.


