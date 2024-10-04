Close White House Race Inspires a New Song and Book about the Harris-Trump Battle as s Dog Fight; Articles on Medium & Substack

Now you can learn about the differences in the leadership styles of the candidates in the Trump-Vance vs. Harris-Walz race and how they might affect the race. These styles are based on the dog type personality styles that characterize the candidates in this very close election battle that NBC news characterized as a "dog fight. So now there's a White House Dog Race song about Kamala and Trump and another song that could apply to anyone running for office. The song features the personality traits that they each bring to the dog-versus-dog fight.

The song was inspired by applying the Dog Type Personality System developed by internationally known author and film producer. The system features four major personality types with different leadership styles. They are the German Shepherd, the dominant-aggressive type; the Golden Retriever, the support-helper; the Pomeranian, the social people-person; and the Border Collie, the detailed-oriented researcher type, given his book and very calm measured speaking style at the debate.

In the fight for the White House, Harris and Trump are both German Shepherd types, while Walz is like a Golden Retriever and Vance is like Border Collie, resulting in an even more intense battle between Trump and Harris than Trump versus Biden, who was like a Golden Retriever. So who will or should win? The song is completely neutral in describing the dog against dog battle. You can read the complete article, which includes the lyrics, and hear the different songs on YouTube.

A recording of the complete song is at https://youtu.be/9CfMh742MbU. The articles are on the following links: Medium at https://tinyurl.com/4pdpbsh2 and Substack at https://gini.substack.com/p/after-debate-close-white-house-race

Plus the song is in a book which features two other songs about the battle for the white house The White House Dog Race Book. The other songs are about the Trump vs. Biden race and a White House Dog Race for Anyone Running. The book includes lyrics for all of the songs. It's available on Kindle https://www.amazon.com/White-House-Dog-Race-Book-ebook/dp/B0DC4TKHSL. A paperback is available at https://www.amazon.com/White-House-Dog-Race-Book/dp/B0DD4423J5. You can listen to the song about anyone running in any race at https://youtu.be/rxth8bn79SE.

The dog type personality system which inspired these songs is described in What Type of Dog Are You? published by Waterside Productions. You can discover your own and others' personality styles to better understand yourself and others and have better relationships in your work and personal life.

The author Gini Graham Scott got the idea for songs while developing her 17th documentary about how different people use the dog type system to better understand themselves and others. Other recent films, based on books she I wrote about scams published by American Leadership Books are "Conned: A True Story" based on The Big Con and "Con Artists Unveiled" based on I Was Scammed. Both films are distributed by Gravitas Ventures. The books are on Amazon and the films just got released on Amazon Prime.

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con and I Was Scammed, published by American Leadership Press.