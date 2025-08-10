Client Onboarding -- Success Doc

Sunday, August 10, 2025

On-boardingOn-boarding is the bridge for financial advisors to deliver on the expectations and commitments made during theprospecting phase.

This is one of your first opportunities to ensure your words and actions are consistent. Manyfinancial professionals talk about SERVICE during the prospecting phase and some even SELL service as their keyDIFFERENTIATOR.

During client on-boarding, financial professionals need to transition from "selling service" toensuring the new client actually "experiences" the service. The on-boarding process should include multi-touchcommunication, education, and appreciation elements and it typically lasts from 6 to 12 months.

The first 6months of the relationship are critical; your actions during this timeframe set the stage for longevity and theproclivity of each new client to make referrals. Day one of the account opening is the RIGHT time to beginexecuting on the "perfect client experience!"TIPS? On-boarding programs should be differentiating and memorable.? Be sure to balance technology with