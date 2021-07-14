Christopher Gilbert, PhD, Author of ‘The Noble Edge,’ Talks Ethics, Morality & Societal Evolution on Dr. Pat Radio Show

Seattle, WA—Christopher Gilbert, PhD, author of The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, was featured on the Dr. Pat Radio Show. An international award-winning talk radio host and CEO of a successful motivational company, Dr. Pat Bacilli discovered, through reading The Noble Edge, that she and Christopher Gilbert are kindred spirits. Both found their current calling after experiences in the corporate world sent them in pursuit of more rewarding endeavors. Gilbert became a college professor and international ethics consultant, while Dr. Bacilli sought to create a better world through the media, public speaking and other means. She is famous for her keen interviewing skills.

Dr. Pat opened the show by noting that her return to school, in concert with Gilbert, found her researching the ethical and moral lapses of people and institutions and how that situation might be altered. She asked, "And what happens when we enter the world, and we find that integrity is crumbling? I'll tell you what happens, you get a book called The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time by Dr. Christopher Gilbert. And when you get a book like this, and you look at what it means to bring the pieces back to the forefront, then you truly step into a level of truth that is freeing. Dr. Gilbert thank for joining me today and thank you for writing this book."

Such an opening allowed Dr. Gilbert to relate his own story of disillusionment. He was running an innovative food company whose idea was stolen by potential investors and destroyed overnight. This jarring experience sent Gilbert on a journey he never expected to take, one partially chronicled in his book. Gilbert and Dr. Pat's symbiotic experiences allowed the conversation to build on itself and unfold valid observations on many aspects of society. A good interview which was all too short. Gilbert's ability to pull multiple, highly relatable stories from his worldwide experiences is truly fascinating.

Expert Click Radio · Dr. Pat Show Radio Show with Dr. Christopher Gilbert, Author of 'The Noble Edge'

In this increasingly toxic moral era, trust and authenticity grow more precious by the minute. The truth is that our most rewarding business, personal, and family relationships are founded on honesty. The Noble Edge invites readers into an inspirational conversation about building trust that is spiced with personal stories, humorous anecdotes, and invaluable guidance.

"The important ethical issues of today are not found in arguing about which schoolyard bully is the most unethical," says Gilbert. "That's the smoke in the moral room. The fire is our misguided belief that 'good' people make the good decisions and 'bad' people make the unethical ones, when we all go up and down the moral ladder every day."

"Ethics isn't about information, it's about transformation," says Gilbert. "We need a national conversation about what it means to do right in business and in life despite the personal, professional, and social pressures to ignore what is right in favor of what passes for 'success'."

"Wow! I couldn't put it down. The book is brilliant, inspiring, filled with humor that informs and amazing personal stories. If I were still Dean of the USC Law School, I would assign it to every student." —The Honorable Dorothy Nelson, Past Dean, University of Southern California Law School, Retired Chair of the United States Baha'i National Spiritual Assembly

"The Noble Edge is truly an inspirational book, encouraging us to become the best versions of ourselves, and to advance into a society that rests on trust, respect, and ethical choices. Highly recommended." —Rachel Song, Editor and Writer

The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, ISBN 978-1631954054 (e-book) $8.49, (paperback) $17.95, Morgan James Publishing, 254 pages, Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About Christopher Gilbert, PhD: Dr. Christopher Gilbert is a senior international ethics consultant and popular keynote speaker. As co-founder of NobleEdge Consulting, he has worked with Fortune 500, government, and non-profit organizations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, traveling the globe to spearhead sustainability, human capacity development, and business conduct programs.

With over 25 years of award-winning teaching experience in colleges and universities on four continents, Chris has also pioneered nationally recognized professional development and ethics centers. As a motivational speaker and author, he is well known for his informative humor, authenticity, and personalized inspiration. He holds a PhD specializing in leadership ethics, a Master of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Science in geology.

Chris is privileged to split the remaining ten minutes of his spare time between his daughters and grandchildren, community theater, and gourmet cooking adventures with his wife, Marie, (including an authentic re-creation of Titanic's last, first class, eleven-course dinner). He and his family are blessed to live and sail on the beautiful estuarian waters of the Salish Sea outside Seattle, Washington.

Chris is the author of the bestselling There's No Right Way to Do the Wrong Thing and his newest release, The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, an inspirational conversation about truth and trust. You can find more information about Chris Gilbert on his website, nobleedgeconsulting.com.

