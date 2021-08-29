From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, August 29, 2021

Child & School Safety – 9/11 -- Patent Lawyers.



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Contact experts directly for interview or



Ask Mitch Davis to book for you – reply or call (202) 333-5000



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Debra Holtzman, J.D., M.A. -- Child Safety Expert







Debra Smiley Holtzman, JD, MA, is a nationally acclaimed child safety and health expert, injury prevention educator, product safety advocate, and award-winning parenting author.



Debra served as a Subject Matter Expert for American Red Cross, Advanced Child Care Online-Training Course and Handbook). She also served as a Subject Matter Expert in the development of the American Red Cross Babysitting Basics course.



Text/Cell: (754) 581-1879.



thesafetyexpert@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/510



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Campus Safety Alliance -- Morgan Ballis, M.S. EM







Mr. Ballis is a nationally recognized expert on school safety and active shooter events. After his mom survived the attack at Congresswoman Giffords' event in 2011, Mr. Ballis dedicated his life to understanding these tragedies. He has trained more than 20,000 educators, students, and law enforcement officers in active shooter response. Pursuing his Ph.D in emergency management with a focus on school violence, Mr. Ballis presents his research and methodology at law enforcement and educational conferences across the U.S. He has appeared on numerous media outlets and radio shows sharing evidence-based and trauma informed school safety solutions.



Text/Cell: 520-306-6517



Morgan@Campus-Safety.us



https://www.expertclick.com/21730



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Mark Dankof -- Conservative Commentator







Areas of Interest/Expertise: The American Right; Paleo-Conservatism; Libertarianism; Constitutionalism; Christianity; Dispensationalism; the Israeli Lobby; Iran; the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK-MKO-PMOI); U. S. Congressional Roll-Call analysis.



Profile: Paleo-conservative political writer, consultant, and broadcaster; ex-U.S. Senate candidate (Delaware); ex-Republican Party District Chairman (Seattle). Agencies: Breaking All the Rules News (BATR); Press TV/Iran; Voice of Russia; Armenia TV/Los Angeles with Bedros Hajian; International Christian Family Network (ICFN) with Bedros Hajian; American Free Press (Washington, D. C.); National Bugle Radio with Dr. Patrick Slattery; with Jonas E. Alexis for Veterans Today; Co-host with Andrew Carrington Hitchcock and Dr. Adrian Krieg of 'Generations ' on EuroFolkRadio (UK).



Text/Cell: 210-807-2268



kramfoknad@hotmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/7345



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Carolyn Long -- Angels Over America



Reembrace of 9/11







Angels Over America, 9/11 Memorial DVD Celebrates Victims, Heroes



A spectacular tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes, Carolyn Long's video, "Angels Over America," brings an entirely new perspective to this pivotal moment in our nation's history. "It is dedicated to an America that lost its innocence on this day, but never its hope," says Long, poet and executive producer of this stirring memorial DVD.



"The events of 9/11 will be a part of the American consciousness forever. How they are held there will shape our future," says Long. "Angels Over America" celebrates the courage and resilience that are the hallmarks of the American Spirit, while providing perspective, healing, and hope.



Award-winning New York arranger and producer Mark Freeh created the video from Ms. Long's poem, "Angels Over America," against the backdrop of his stirring arrangement of "America the Beautiful," and moving renditions of "Amazing Grace," and "My Country 'Tis of Thee"



A free, preview version of the video can be viewed or downloaded from the website at www.AngelsOverAmerica.org. The final version of the DVD with poem, or a printed copy of "Angels Over America," can be ordered by contacting Carolyn at Carolyn.K.Long@gmail.com or by calling 443-250-0222.



Carolyn Long is a professional speaker, consultant, photographer and writer based in Annapolis,



MD. She can be reached at 443-250-0222,



or via email to Carolyn.K.Long@gmail.com. https://www.expertclick.com/8131



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Jeffrey Schell -- Denver Patent Lawyer







One of the few patent attorneys anywhere to commercialize patents into eight-figure companies, Jeff founded Rocky Mountain Patent on a mission to transform innovative concepts into highly profitable operating companies. ColoradoBiz Magazine named Quandary Medical LLC, a company Jeff founded out of intellectual property he himself prosecuted, as one of the top 250 companies in Colorado by revenue. ColoradoBiz Magazine named Jeff one of the 25 'Most Influential Young Professionals in Colorado.' He was also a finalist for the Denver Post's 'Colorado Innovator of the Year' and 'Denver Trailblazer' awards. Jeff holds degrees from Northwestern University and studied at Harvard.



Connie Bursey



Media Director



Rocky Mountain Patent



Denver, CO United States



Contact Main Phone:888-461-4443



Cell:989-397-5692



jschell@rockymountainpatent.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-4917



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Tracy P. Jong – Patent & Trademark Lawyer







Tracy Jong is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the Western District and Southern District of New York (federal court) and the State Bar of New York. In addition to a doctorate of law, Tracy has scientific and technical training in the chemical arts as well as many years of private legal practice and government experience. Tracy is active in all core practice areas of the firm: Patent, Trademark, Restaurant/Bar, Winery/Microbrewery & Liquor Law. Tracy is active in many professional and community organizations.



Text/Cell: 585-305-3659



tjong@tracyjonglawfirm.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-4419



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



John Connors -- Patent it and Grow Rich







Patent Attorney John Connors devotes his career to the power of innovation. As a speaker and author of Patent It and Grow Rich, his mission is to ensure that organizations and entrepreneurs retain their rights to inventions… and profit from them!



Phone: 714-342-7293



Email: John@ConnorsPatentLaw.com



https://www.expertclick.com/14821



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



James O. Rodgers, PhD, FIMC -- The Diversity Coach(tm)







James O. Rodgers Ph.D.,FIMC has been called a "keen observer of business from many perspectives" and is acknowledged by his colleagues as the leading strategist in the field of diversity and inclusion.



As an executive coach, Dr. Rodgers has provided advice and counsel to executives in over 200 companies ranging from frontline Team managers to C-Suite leaders. He is the thought leader for the concept of diversity management as a key business strategy, which he calls Deliberate Diversity™. James has become the leading resource for leaders who want to use diversity to achieve better business results.



His corporate experience prior to becoming an executive coach was as a top manager at BellSouth, AT&T, and Bell Communications Research where he pioneered the business model to establish Bellcore as a technology-consulting firm. James was a fast-track executive hire and achieved top management status in record time. He also served as co-founder of BellSouth's corporate university, which taught leadership skills to all the senior executives.



Dr. Rodgers teaches business owners and executive teams how to create tangible results by effectively managing people and valuing differences. His core strength is helping successful executives identify blind spots and tackle tough topics that could affect their effectiveness as leaders.



770 331-3246



jora@thediversitycoach.com



https://www.expertclick.com/9712



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Christopher Bauer, Ph.D. -- Business Ethics Training







Ethics expert Dr. Christopher Bauer helps individuals and companies make more ethically-informed decisions while maximizing their bottom line. Rather than focusing on the ethics code or ethics-related case law, Dr. Bauer's Bauer Ethics Seminars teach individuals and companies how to more effectively take responsibility for truly 'walking the talk' of ethical behavior. His programs do this by leaving the broad, academic concepts behind and focusing on where the rubber really meets the road - how and why people make the behavioral choices they do and how they can learn to constantly be making better, more ethically-attuned decisions.



Though his primary focus is on helping companies improve their ethics while accelerating their growth, his expertise and unique approach have immediate and significant implications for the improvement of management and oversight in general. After all, common sense tells us that better decision-making skills will significantly contribute to building better companies.



As a clinical psychologist with more than twenty-five years of clinical and consulting experience, Dr. Bauer brings a unique perspective to ethics training and consulting. He really knows what makes people tick and brings a wealth of first hand experience to the table. He has seen how individuals can learn to manage matters of ethics more effectively - and manage in general! His training and experience equip him to provide unique commentary and analysis.



Dr. Bauer provides training to as many as thirty organizations each year, has written articles for a wide range of print and on-line publications, and has been quoted in such diverse journals as Internal Auditor, TaxPro, Chief Executive, Medical Economics, and many others.



Text/Cell: 615-268-8726



chris@bauerethicsseminars.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-2126



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*?Disappeared with Intent to Destroy - Enforced Disappearances Strategic Part of Eelam Tamil Genocide: TGTE http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260490



*Spokesman Fired from D.C.-Based NRB After Pro-Vaccine Remarks http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260488



*Marching for Voting Rights in D.C. (photos) http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260489



Talk Radio News: http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260486



*Build Your Leadership Skills and Confidence One Expert At a Time http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260484



*Climate Nomads From Mary L. Flett, Ph.D. -- Aging Expert http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260483



*Madam Speaker of the House http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260481



*What is Your Plan B? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260480



*Oliver Stone said the CIA may have injected cancer into Hugo Chavez's rectum... http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260479



*How one man?s pursuit of truth unraveled a ring of corruption in Nashville, TN http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260477



*Insights On What New SEC Regulations In Crypto Could Mean For Investors and The Digital Currency Industry At Large http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260475



*The Great American Pastime http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260473



*The Wrong Cheer Captian - Film/Stream http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260472



*Kevin Schewe, Author of 'Bad Love Medicine,' Featured on the Dr. Pat Radio Show http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260470



*Get Booked, Public Speaker! ? Tips From A to Z | Tip T http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260461



*Weekly Subscription News: Fuel, Fall Fragrances and FuboTV http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260456



*Twitter Tips and Tweets plus #Caturday http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260455



*The Caring Generation® Why Do Old People Get Mean? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260453



*Machine Learning on Steroids http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260447



*Picking the Right Place to Live http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260444



*One Man?s Journey to the Covid Jab http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260445



*Why Change Anything in Our Lives? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260443



*How to Prepare For A New Leadership Role http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260442

