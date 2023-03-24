ChatGPT Expert Round Up….From ExpertClick.com\

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Charles J. Simon -- Artificial Intelligence Expert











Charles J. Simon, BSEE, MSCS, nationally-recognized entrepreneur, author, software developer, and manager. His latest book: 'Will Computers Revolt? Preparing for the future of Artificial Intelligence' -- '...is a fascinating and informed look at the conjoined futures of humanity and artificial intelligence.' --Foreword Reviews. Mr. Simon has many years of computer experience in industry including pioneering work in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Aided Design.







425-765-8162





https://www.expertclick.com/expert/Artificial-Intelligence/Charles-J.-Simon-Artificial-Intelligence-Expert





AI Audio Revenue-Generating Tools — This is Incredible for Content Entrepreneurs





From: Terry Brock -- Achievement Systems





For Immediate Release:



Dateline: Orlando, FL



Friday, March 24, 2023





Have you seen what is happening with AI audio?



It is amazing! You can now put in the text and get back human-sounding voice-overs. This can be a difficult reality for voice-over artists, but for content creators who want to convert their text into spoken word content, it is powerful.



Watch this video as I share some tools that are available and are being used for podcasts, YouTube channels, eBooks and more.





Talk about Repurposing! This is amazing what can be done when you turn existing (or yet to be created) text content into human-sounding audio. You can use professional-quality human voices or even clone your own voice.





Yep! This is amazing.



Let us know what you think. Please leave a comment and let us know what you think about this trend. Thank you for watching.





https://youtu.be/jwuWRLHGhu0



407-363-0505











https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Members-APF-From-Association-of-Professional-Futurists,2023291342.aspx





Are You an Interesting Person?

Do You Want to Write an Important Book?

Dan Janal Can Help Write Your Book.





https://www.writeyourbookinaflash.com/





Multi-Published Author Uses AI to Create a Campaign for the AI Revolution with Video, Book, Articles, Songs, Documentary & More





While AI has become the center of controversies about AI replacing artists and writers and claims as well as lawsuits about copyright infringement, millions of artists and writers have started using AI as another tool to increase their creativity and productivity.





For example, writer, film producer, and ghostwriter Gini Graham Scott based in the Bay Area in California has used various AI platforms to create all kinds of writing and illustrations, including a half-dozen recently published children's picture books and books with unusual imagery for gifts, sports, and cars for adults. Additionally, she has used AI to develop ideas for a dozen songs four recently recorded and on YouTube, write articles, including one on Medium; turn text into voice-over narration; and create scripts for videos. Then, after using AI for her own books, she has shown clients what AI can do, and is now using AI to illustrate their kids' books and create videos and PR copy for them.





https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/MultiPublished-Author-Uses-AI-to-Create-a-Campaign-for-the-AI-Revolution-with-Video-Book-Articles-Songs-Documentary-More,2023291757.aspx





Authors Can Benefit from BookTok says Book Publicist Scott Lorenz









https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Authors-Can-Benefit-from-BookTok-says-Book-Publicist-Scott-Lorenz-Scott-Lorenz-T,2023292966.aspx





Plymouth, MI—Everyone has heard of TikTok since it debuted in 2016. Now the social media platform is available in over 150 countries and has over 1 billion users. People create and share short-form video content and slideshows, ranging anywhere from comedy to life advice to product reviews and much more.





"BookTok is a community on TikTok where readers discuss their favorite books, series, and authors," says book publicist Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing. "Users can create reviews, share their favorite books, show off their book collections, and even promote their own creations. Authors can learn what their readers love, find new fans, and answer questions from both readers and fellow authors."









Learn more about Westwind Communications' book marketing approach at https://www.WestwindBookMarketing.com or contact Lorenz at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or 734-667-2090

ChatGPT Foretold in 'The Devil's Calling' by Michael Kelley< br>



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/ChatGPT-Foretold-in-The-Devils-Calling,2023291836.aspx



Sometimes an author is extremely prescient when it comes to predicting the future. That is the case with Michael Kelley in his latest book, The Devil's Calling. Kelly sets up a direct conflict between human and computer control in a manner which takes the reader into the minds of both sides; with all of the issues of life hashed out in a dramatic and slowly evolving showdown which keeps the reader focused, intrigued and on edge.





A journey well worth taking but realize this: Kelley has picked 2027 because events during the real pandemic have accelerated the real conflict he describes in fiction. Medical mandates, advances in surveillance state techniques, big tech intrusion involving freedom of speech and thought, digital currencies and more picked up steam and morphed dramatically during the pandemic.





Keeping in mind that central control and striving towards freedom are the age-old human dilemma, this is about forcing all of us to look in the mirror and decide if we should trade our freedom for a collective based on ideology and bureaucratic technological power; should we sacrifice our divine soul, beliefs and cognitive decision-making ability to prevent societal or community ostracism; should we allow governmental and corporate digital intrusion to guide what we consume, do, say and write?



Michael Kelley wants every single person to remember that each second 'The Devil's Calling.'





For interviews contact Scott Lorenz at Westwind Communications' book marketing approach at https://www.WestwindBookMarketing.com or contact Lorenz at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or 734-667-2090

Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence

https://aaai.org/





ChatGPT say: Here are five prominent associations in the artificial intelligence industry:





Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL)





Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI)









Website:



International Neural Network Society (INNS)Website: https://www.inns.org/

European Association for Artificial Intelligence (EurAI)









Website:



Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Computational Intelligence SocietyWebsite: https://cis.ieee.org/





ChatGPT says: Many prominent educators have contributed significantly to the artificial intelligence community. Here's a list of some well-known AI educators, in no particular order:





Andrew Ng





Geoffrey Hinton





Twitter: @geoffreyhinton





Twitter: @ylecun





Yann LeCun





Twitter: @ylecun





Fei-Fei Li

Twitter: @drfeifei





Sebastian Thrun





Twitter: @SebastianThrun





Daphne Koller





Richard Sutton





Twitter: @RichSutton8 (Please note that this account is not officially verified, but it is widely attributed to Richard Sutton.)





Judea Pearl





Stuart Russell





Twitter: There is no verified Twitter account for Stuart Russell.





Please note that not all of these educators maintain an active presence on Twitter or have a dedicated personal website. In such cases, I have provided their university profile pages or other relevant websites.





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ExpertClick Launches Creator Fund for Influencers and Experts





[City, Date] - ExpertClick, a leading platform for experts and influencers, has announced the launch of its new Creator Fund. This innovative program is designed for bona-fide influencers and professionals looking to monetize their content and expand their reach.





To qualify for the Creator Fund, influencers must meet the following criteria:





1. Demonstrate earnings on TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram.v

2. Be a certified expert with a professional website.





3. Have a LinkedIn profile with at least 100 connections.





4. Align with ExpertClick's mission and values.



Qualified members will gain access to the ExpertClick Creator Fund account, which offers a powerful display advertising



platform, enabling users to control how ads run on their content. Earnings can be easily transferred to PayPal, with tax documents provided.



Membership includes numerous benefits, such as:





1. An ExpertClick press room connecting to thousands of experts on up to 39 topics.





2. A speaker bureau Platform page with The International Platform Association.







News Releases with distribution on Google News & LexisNexis through www.NewsClick.com.





3. Superior SEO and inbound links to your website.





4. Blog syndication and automation.



Personalized support from Mitchell P. Davis, ExpertClick Editor.









Special membership rates are available for non-profits, publicly traded corporations, educational institutions, and government accounts.

The Creator Fund allows members to earn cash based on page views and follows on their news releases and syndicated blog posts. ExpertClick's payouts are comparable to those offered by TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, although individual results may vary.





About ExpertClick ExpertClick has been connecting experts and influencers with media professionals and audiences since its inception. Their mission is to help life-changers, impact-makers, collaboration-driven experts, ethical rockstars, media sensations, diversity champions, and results gurus share their knowledge and expertise with the world.









Email:



Media Contact: Mitchell P. Davis Editor, ExpertClick Phone: (202) 333-5000 Email: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com Website: www.ExpertClick.com

