Changemakers Publishing and Writing with Books and Films about Scams Becomes an Associate of National Slam the Scam Day March 7

Since Changemakers Publishing and Writing publishes books and produces films about scams, it has been included as an associate of the National Slam the Scam Day on May 7. This event is designed to give people the tools to recognize a Social-Security related scam and educate people about government scams to stop scammers from stealing your money and personal information. The event was created by Social Security's Office of the Inspector General to raise awareness of government imposter scams, which continue to spread across the United States. For more information you can visit SSA.GOV/SCAM.

To learn even more about scams and how to avoid them, you can get two films on Apple-TV – "Conned: A True Story" Conned: A True Story - Apple TV and "Con Artists Unveiled," Con Artists Unveiled - Apple TV at superlow prices from March 4th through March 18 – at an EST price of $6.99 and a VOD price of $1.99.

You can also get the books on which the films are based on a Kindle ebook sale during this time. One book is "The Big Con," (which inspired "Conned: a True Story," https://tinyurl.com/mr29zfjz. It's about a ghostwriter discovering a book-to-film scam where a company created phony company CEOs from major film companies to get clients to pay for writing materials and conducting a media campaign that went nowhere. The other book is "I Was Scammed," (the inspiration for "Con Artists Unveiled") https://tinyurl.com/3fwru5k9, which features over two dozen scams and how to avoid them. Both books were published by American Leadership Books. The books are also available in paperback and hardcover if you put the titles and author's name (Gini Graham Scott) in Amazon/

Should you experience a scam or know someone who was affected, the form for reporting Social Security-related scams is at https://secure.ssa.gov/ipff/home. And you can spread the word about the Slam the Scam Day, with the hashtag: #SlamtheScam.

For more information about the films and books and to schedule an interview with the author and producer, Gini Graham Scott, email or call:

Karen Andrews

Executive Assistant

Changemakers Publishing and Writing

San Ramon, CA 94583

(925) 804-6333

Changemakerspub@att.net

www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com

*********

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.