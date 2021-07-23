Celebration of Over 100 Songs and a New Career Created During the Pandemic; on Changemakers Music Channel on YouTube

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Despite the upheavals of the pandemic, it has been an opportunity for new creative development. An example is the launch of a new career by author Gini Graham Scott, who has published over 200 books, written and produced 14 feature films and documentaries, and now is a song writer with over 100 songs featured in videos on YouTube. She also writes books and scripts for clients.

To celebrate, she will be launching a series of posts each day on Medium and Substack with links to one of the songs -- starting with a series of love songs. The first one to be featured is Love Is Such a Mystery -- and it surely is. Yet, while the singer finds love very puzzling, he gets drawn in, so he's ready to give it one more try.

Here's the link to Love Is Such a Mystery on the Changemakers Music channel: https://youtu.be/v-N6OL3MkBw. If you like it, please indicate this, and join the channel to get a link to the latest songs. For more great songs, search for Changemakers Music on YouTube to find over 100 songs.

The author is internationally published author and film producer, Gini Graham Scott, PhD, who has published over 200 books, 50 for traditional publishers and 150 for her own company Changemakers Publishing, specializing in books on self-help, popular business, and social issues. She writes frequently about personal growth, success, social trends, and everyday life. Her latest books include What Type of Dog Are You? and The New American Middle Ages, published by Waterside Productions and now on Amazon.

