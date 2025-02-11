Celebrate International Epic Fantasy Book Week February 16-22

For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



303-885-2207



Judith@Briles.com

February 11, 2025, Milwaukee, WI. Bestselling and award-winning epic fantasy author Louis Sauvain's books will be available on Amazon at .99 during the International Epic Fantasy Book Week February 16-22, 2025. Sauvain has just released Book 6- Faithless in the College of Sorcerers collection series.

The epic fantasy book series has been ten years in the making consisting of nine books. The first six are now published: Thaddeus of Beewicke, Thaddeus and the Master, Thaddeus and the Daemon, Thaddeus and the Ancient One, Thaddeus and the Emperor, and Thaddeus the Faithless this month. Each of the books trace the journey of a young, back-country lad, with hidden powers from his tiny village of Beewicke to the Halls of the prestigious and ancient Collegium Sorcerorum. Beset by dangers and mysteries almost beyond counting, the boy remains true to himself, even giving up his Belief—his Power of Sorcery—to protect his loved ones and friends. Book seven, Thaddeus in Leaguer will be released fall, 2025.

Banished to the arcane Eastlands, Thaddeus struggles to regain his sundered Belief with the help of a new tutor, the Ancient One, Wy-Jinge. But that, in itself, is not sufficient, and his destiny propels him toward confrontation with the Daemon Lord, Morad.

The series has received wide recognition, including Kirkus Indie, "Sauvain's strength is his ability t create dynamic characters and intriguing storyline." Foreword Reviews announced, "Louis Sauvain's grand fantasy novels go beyond the mere imitation of celebrated fantasy series like Tolkien's Lord of the Rings, Rowling's Harry Potter, and Mary Stuart's Merlin. Sauvain has created something new and exciting."

Louis Sauvain is available for media interviews via phone, Zoom and in-person if convenient for Louis and the interviewer. His website is www.LouisSauvain.com , email at A uthorLouisSauvain@gmail.com and phone at 414-248-0427.

#####