Celebrate Colorado Connected Authors …

Nominate Them NOW for the 2025 Inclusion to the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame

Denver, CO, January 13, 2025 – With the new year, the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame announces that nominations are open from the public for the 2025 Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame are now open to the public on the Hall's website. The gala induction ceremony will be held on September 6, 2025, at the Doubletree Hilton Denver in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Information about the induction, donations, events, board members and future inductees can all

be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org. The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the 2025 celebration.

The criteria for the nominations for the Hall of Fame are as follows:

The author was born in Colorado, currently lives in Colorado, or created one of his or her published works in Colorado.

The author writes about Colorado or includes a location or event in Colorado as part of published work.

The author has made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

The author helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas and concepts.

The author has inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

The author advanced the status of authors.

Up to 12 authors will be nominated for the 2025 Hall of Fame before nominations close at the end of March 2025.

The first Colorado Authors Hall of Fame Induction was held in 2019 and was a massive success and was the first of what founder Judith Briles hoped to be regular bi-annual Induction ceremonies. Authors featured in the Hall of Fame includes the likes of legendary Western author Louis L'Amour, acclaimed Christian author Jerry Jenkins, and horror-author Stephen King. Since then, a total of 50 authors have been inducted including Sandra Dallas, Justin Matott, Patricia Raybon, and Flint Whitlock.

Inductee and emcee of the 2025 Hall of Fame, Dom Testa, had this to say for anyone who wants to write and become successful as an author. "You've always dreamed of seeing your name on the cover of a book. It's time to stop dreaming and start publishing. If you want to create interesting stories...I urge you to shut out all the artificial stimuli and immerse yourself in quiet. Be bored. And be bored for long stretches, not just four minutes. It's difficult to fill a container that's already full."

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, donations, events, board members and future inductees is also available on the website.

