Celebrate Authors You Love … Nominations Now Open to the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame

Denver, CO January 28, 2025 – For readers of great books, the new year always brings out new reads—from gifts from others; for gifts to self. Many of the authors read have Colorado connections with their stories and should be celebrated. Are they on your reading list or bookshelves? Nominations for the 2025 Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame are now open to the public. The induction ceremony will be held on September 6, 2025 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Denver Tech in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

The criteria for the nominations for the Hall of Fame are as follows:

· The author was born in Colorado, currently live in Colorado, or created one of their published works in Colorado.

· They write about Colorado or include a location or event in Colorado as part of their published work.

· Made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

· Helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas and concepts.

· Inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

· Advanced the status of authors.

Information about the induction, donations, events, board members and future inductees can all



be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org .







Up to 12 authors will be nominated for the 2025 Hall of Fame before nominations close at the end of March 2025. Add the September 6 date on your calendar. Nominate your favorite author who has some connection to Colorado.







The first Hall of Fame back in September 2019 was a massive success and was the first of what founder Judith Briles hoped to be regular bi-annual Induction ceremonies. Authors featured in the Hall of Fame includes the likes of legendary Western author Louis L'Amour, acclaimed Christian author Jerry Jenkins, historical romance author Kris Tualla, and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.







Inductee in 2019 and emcee of the 2025 Hall of Fame, Dom Testa, had this to say for anyone who want to write and become successful as an author. "You've always dreamed of seeing your name on the cover of a book. It's time to stop dreaming and start publishing. If you want to create interesting stories...I urge you to shut out all the artificial stimuli and immerse yourself in quiet. Be bored. And be bored for long stretches, not just four minutes. It's difficult to fill a container that's already full."







The Hall strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. It wants to include authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. To make sure their legacies never die.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.